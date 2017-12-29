(KGTV) - This weekend could be your chance to enter the new year with a bit more money in your pockets.



Nearly $700 million in lottery jackpots will be up for grabs, starting with Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.



The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $306 million, and lottery officials say the lump-sum cash amount is an estimated $193.1 million.

RELATED: $1.3 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Julian

Hopefuls have until 7:45 p.m. Friday to purchase any Mega Millions tickets. The Mega Millions is drawn at 8 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesdays and Fridays.

On Saturday, the drawing for the $384 million Powerball jackpot will be held, with the lump-sum cash option at an estimated $242.9 million.

Powerball tickets will available to purchase until 7 p.m. Saturday. The Powerball is drawn at 7:59 p.m. Pacific time on Wednesdays and Saturdays.



Lottery officials say this is just the second time the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are above the $300 million mark at the same time.



At 1-in-88 quadrillion, the odds of winning both jackpots are not in your favor.

One lucky Mega Millions player won $1.3 million from a ticket sold in Julian this month. The winner matched five numbers but not the Mega number.