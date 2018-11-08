Father tearfully identifies 22-year-old son as one of 12 victims in Thousand Oaks bar shooting

(AP) - A father identified his 22-year-old son as among the 12 people killed in the shooting rampage at a Thousand Oaks bar.



Jason Coffman sobbed as he told reporters that authorities told him that his oldest son, Cody, was killed in the shooting.



Jason Coffman said he talked to his son just before he went to the bar Wednesday night.



He said he told his son not to drink and drive and that the last thing he said to his son was: "I love you."



Coffman said his son leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter and that he was the big brother that his two younger brothers and soon-to-be-born daughter needed.



The victims were shot and killed late Wednesday by the gunman who opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill, which was holding a weekly country music dance night for college students.



A Ventura County sheriff's sergeant who responded to the shooting has also been identified as among the dead.



