Earthquake off Mexico's west coast (Feb. 9, 2018)
(KGTV) - An earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck off the west coast of Mexico Friday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was reported shortly after 6 a.m. off the coast of Colima, near San Patricio.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or structure damage.
Prelim M5.8 earthquake Near the coast of Colima, Mexico Feb-9 14:05 UTC, updates https://t.co/syJqKDP1AR— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) February 9, 2018
