5.3-magnitude earthquake rocks Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES (KGTV) -- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the Los Angeles area Thursday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck about 35 miles southwest of Channel Island Beach.

At this time there are no reports of damage or injuries. The National Weather Service added that there is no risk for tsunami.

Shortly after the quake, the Los Angeles Fire Department went into earthquake mode.

According to the department, during earthquake mode, firefighters from all 106 neighborhood fire stations survey all 470 square miles in the greater Los Angeles area.

The department says crews are now inspecting dams, power-lines and large places such as Dodger Stadium to ensure public safety.

