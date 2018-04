EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- Firefighters are on scene after two children fell out of a window in Granite Hills Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Garrison Way around 1:40 p.m. The two children are reportedly 20 and 23-months-old.

The San Miguel Fire Department is handling the incident. It’s unclear at this time exactly how far the children fell or why they fell.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.