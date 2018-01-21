Two soldiers killed in California helicopter crash at Fort Irwin

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – An Army AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed in the Southern California desert Saturday morning, killing two soldiers aboard.

The crash happened during training operations at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, according to the San Bernardino Sun.

Both soldiers were assigned to the 4th Infantry Division in Colorado.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to officials.

Names of the soldiers have not been released.

