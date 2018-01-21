Two soldiers killed in California helicopter crash at Fort Irwin

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 46°
POCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 01: An AH64 Apachi helicopter hovers during the United States and South Korean Joint live fire Exercise at Rodriguez Range on September 1, 2011 in Pocheon, South Korea. The U.S. Army 2nd Infantry Division demonstrated the digital and tactical capabilities of its new vehicle fleet at the newly renovated Rodriguez Digital Multi-Purpose Range Complex. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
FORT IRWIN, Calif. – An Army AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed in the Southern California desert Saturday morning, killing two soldiers aboard.
The crash happened during training operations at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, according to the San Bernardino Sun.
Both soldiers were assigned to the 4th Infantry Division in Colorado.
RELATED: Marine, 18, killed in stabbing while training at Camp Pendleton
The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to officials.
Names of the soldiers have not been released.
RELATED: Camp Pendleton Marine murdered in Gaslamp Quarter identified