Two riders fall after roller coaster derails in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (KGTV) -- Two people fell from a roller coaster after a car flew off the tracks in Daytona Beach Thursday night.

According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department, 10 riders were rescued from the car and six were taken to the hospital.

Two of those rescued fell 34 feet from the roller coaster car to the ground. Their condition is unknown.

The ride is located along the beach in an area called Boardwalk.

Daytona Beach Firefighters in the process of rescuing riders from rollercoaster accident at Boardwalk pic.twitter.com/vm1GctCGhq — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018