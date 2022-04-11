Two men killed, four others wounded in Willowbrook mass shooting

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (CNS) — Two men were killed and four other people were wounded in a mass shooting Sunday in the unincorporated Willowbrook area of Los Angeles.

The shooting happened about 4:10 p.m. in the 12200 block of Blakely Avenue, one block of Compton Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Raquel Utley.

Two men died at the scene, Utley said. Their names were withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Four other people were hit by gunfire and were transported to hospitals for treatment. There was no immediate word on their genders or conditions.

The motive for the shootings was unknown.

No suspect descriptions were available.

Anyone with information on the attack was asked to call the LASD's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.