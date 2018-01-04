Two men arraigned in Gaslamp stabbing murder

Fair
Downtown San Diego stabbing (Dec. 29, 2017)
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two men will be formally charged Thursday on suspicion of the stabbing death of a Camp Pendleton Marine downtown.
Prosecutors say Jose Esqueda and Jeff Holliday fought with 21-year-old Ryan Harris on Island Ave. near J St. last Friday.
Police found Harris with stab wounds to his upper torso. Harris died at the scene.
A second victim suffered stab wounds to his chest and back but is expected to survive.
Esqueda and Holliday were arrested Saturday night.
City News Service contributed to this report.