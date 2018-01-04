Two men arraigned in Gaslamp stabbing murder

Allison Horn
11:58 AM, Jan 4, 2018

Downtown San Diego stabbing (Dec. 29, 2017)

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two men will be formally charged Thursday on suspicion of the stabbing death of a Camp Pendleton Marine downtown.

Prosecutors say Jose Esqueda and Jeff Holliday fought with 21-year-old Ryan Harris on Island Ave. near J St. last Friday.

Police found Harris with stab wounds to his upper torso. Harris died at the scene.

A second victim suffered stab wounds to his chest and back but is expected to survive.

Esqueda and Holliday were arrested Saturday night.

City News Service contributed to this report.

