Men accused of killing Camp Pendleton Marine have criminal past

The two men accused in the deadly stabbing of a Camp Pendleton Marine both have a criminal past, according to court records.

21-year-old Ryan Evan Harris was fatally stabbed just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of 6th and Island Avenues on Friday. San Diego police said Harris and his friends were physically assaulted.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, 30-year-old Jose Oscar Esqueda and 24-year-old Jeff Shai Holliday were arrested for Harris’s murder.

Holliday was charged in 2014 for assaulting another man with a knife. He faced two felonies and pleaded guilty to battery. He spent time behind bars and was also put on probation.

According to court documents, Holliday had ties to gangs.

Esqueda faced several felonies back in 2005 for making criminal threats and causing corporal injury to a woman.

Esqueda was booked into the County Jail for murder, attempted murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Holliday was booked for murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery and probation violation.

Police say Harris suffered a major stab wound to his upper torso and died on scene, despite efforts from paramedics and witnesses.

Holliday and Esqueda are expected to appear in court on Wednesday for their arraignment.