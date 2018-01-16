Two masked robbers holdup Kearny Mesa convenience store
Jermaine Ong
6:58 AM, Jan 16, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are looking into the possibility that an armed robbery at a Kearny Mesa convenience store early Tuesday morning could be tied to a similar holdup that took place a day earlier a few miles away in Clairemont.
According to San Diego police, two people wearing masks and hoodies entered an ampm store in the 8800 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m. and ordered a clerk to give them cash at gunpoint.
The pair fled the scene in a silver or gold vehicle, but no license plate information was obtained.