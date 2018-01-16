Two masked robbers holdup Kearny Mesa convenience store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are looking into the possibility that an armed robbery at a Kearny Mesa convenience store early Tuesday morning could be tied to a similar holdup that took place a day earlier a few miles away in Clairemont.



According to San Diego police, two people wearing masks and hoodies entered an ampm store in the 8800 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m. and ordered a clerk to give them cash at gunpoint.



The pair fled the scene in a silver or gold vehicle, but no license plate information was obtained.



The previous day, at about 4:30 a.m., a clerk at an ampm store in the 6100 block of Balboa Avenue was robbed at gunpoint by two people wearing bandanas over their faces. The pair got away with an unspecified amount of cash.



A short time later, police found the duo's getaway car -- with out-of-state license plates -- abandoned and on fire on nearby Merton Avenue.



A detailed description of the armed robbers was not immediately provided.