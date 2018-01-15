San Diego police investigate ampm robbery; suspected robbers' car found burned nearby

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a convenience store in the Clairemont area early Monday morning.



San Diego police said the armed robbery occurred at about 4:30 a.m. at an ampm store in the 6100 block of Balboa Avenue.



According to police, two men described as Hispanic and wearing bandanas over their faces entered the store and threatened a female clerk with what appeared to be a large black firearm.



Police said the clerk gave the men an undisclosed amount of cash and ran when they ordered her to do so.



The men fled the scene in a gold sedan, but about an hour later, the vehicle was found on abandoned and on fire in the 2700 block of Merton Avenue, near Linda Vista Road.



The two suspected robbers were nowhere to be found.



No injuries were reported in the robbery or vehicle fire.