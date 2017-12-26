OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Two people are dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 5 in Oceanside during the Christmas travel rush Monday.

The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred at 5:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes just north of Coast Highway.

Three cars were involved and CHP says the incident may be two separate collisions.

A third driver was transported from the scene with injuries, but officials have not updated their condition.

CHP says when they arrived on scene one of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames.

All lanes of the southbound I-5 were blocked for two hours after the accident.

All lanes of the freeway were opened by 9:00 PM.