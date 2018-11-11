Two bystanders hurt in Paradise Hills shooting

(KGTV) – Two bystanders were hurt in a shooting Saturday evening in Paradise Hills.

San Diego police said two Hispanic men were shooting at each other around 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Reo Dr.

A bullet hit a 15-year-old boy in the leg, and shrapnel hit a 48-year-old woman in the leg, police said.

Both went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooters ran away. Police did not have any further descriptions of them.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.