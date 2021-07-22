Watch
Tuition hike on table for University of California schools

Gerald Labrador
UC San Diego in 2020
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 12:38:57-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- University of California regents are asking for tuition increases they say are needed to provide a quality education.

The Board of Regents will consider the request at Thursday's meeting.

Student groups oppose the increases as an unfair burden on low-income families. But UC officials say tuition increases will generate more financial aid for all but the wealthiest families.

If approved, new in-state undergraduates enrolling in fall 2022 would pay $534 more, bringing base tuition and fees to just over $13,000 a year.

They would pay the same amount for up to six years, which officials say provides stability.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
