Tree falls onto Disneyland visitors during winter storm

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) -- Two Disneyland Resort parkgoers were injured late Tuesday night when a tree toppled onto them in the midst of powerful winds brought to Southern California by a winter storm.

Resort officials said that a tree fell on the patio of the Plaza Inn, just off Main Street U.S.A. when entering the park, at around 11:40 p.m. They said that due to the rain, no guests were sitting on the patio when the tree fell.

Two other guests who were in the area did sustain some injuries, though, and they were treated for minor grazes by park first aid officials and released, according to park officials.

CBS LA spoke with the couple, Mark and Lewanda Joseph, who recounted the quick sequence of events that happened as they were getting ready for a Valentine's Day picture package.

"It knocked me over. So Superman, here, came and picked me up and lifted the branches and all that stuff off of me," Lewanda Joseph said.

Mark Joseph said he heard a loud crack just moments before the tree came crashing down and that his first instinct was to check on his wife.

"In the moment that it happened, I didn't feel anything hit me, because I was more worried about my wife than anything else," Mark Joseph said.

Mark and Lewanda said that they're extremely grateful for the quick response from park medics and that they feel fine after the incident. They said that they were quickly taken care of an have scheduled doctors appointments as a precaution since both still feel a little sore.

They said that above all, Tuesday night's incident won't deter them from visiting the park in the future.

Park officials said that the tree was removed overnight.

