TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcyclist dies in Sunset Cliffs Blvd. crash

OCEAN BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Sunset Cliffs and West Point Loma boulevards.

According to SDPD, the crash happened around 4:04 p.m. when the motorcyclist lost control of their vehicle and crashed into something. Police believe the rider hit either a curb or tree.

Because of this serious crash, the area nearby will be closed for several hours, SDPD said. Specifically, southbound lanes in the 2600 block of Sunset Cliffs Blvd., between Nimitz and West Point Loma boulevards, are closed.

"Motorists are encouraged to use an alternative route," SDPD wrote on Twitter.

You can see the area that's closed off in the map below: