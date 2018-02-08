Toys R Us closing sales could start soon

Toys R Us won bankruptcy court approval Tuesday to begin going-out-of-business sales at roughly 170 stores across the U.S., according to USA Today.

Sales could begin as early as Wednesday according to a plan put forth by the company.

The company filed a motion on January 23 to close up to 182 of its 880 stores.

RELATED: Retail left behind as San Diego job market zooms

The retail chain has since removed about a dozen stores from the list.

Two San Diego stores made the original list of possible closures. Those stores are located at 8181 Mira Mesa Boulevard and 1240 West Morena Boulevard.

RELATED: Amazon vs. Walmart: Rest of retail fights for crumbs

The company is expected to release details about the sales in the coming days. The company has suffered since reports of decreasing sales during the 2017 holiday season.

Executives say they plan to emerge from bankruptcy before the next holiday season.

RELATED: US online retail sales likely to surpass $1 trillion in 2027