Tortoise found wandering the sidewalks of El Cajon, city searching for owner

Zac Self
4:38 PM, Oct 18, 2018

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- The City of El Cajon is hoping someone comes forward to claim a tortoise found traveling the city's sidewalks Thursday afternoon. 

According to a post of the city's Facebook page, paramedics came across the "patient" slowly making its way down the sidewalk near Emerald and Washington Streets. 

The city said jokingly that the creature may be suffering a little "shell shock."

The tortoise was taken to the El Cajon Animal Shelter to be checked out and held until the owner comes forward. 

Check out the full Facebook post below: 

