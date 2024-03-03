Todd Gloria faces four challengers in San Diego mayoral race

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will seek to retain his post in Tuesday's election in a race that has heated up in flashes over the past several weeks.

Gloria was elected in 2020, in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn. His term has been a challenging one, as San Diego faced a slew of problems, including increasing homelessness and housing costs, the rising threat of fentanyl and most recently, questions about the city's infrastructure following the Jan. 22 storms.

"(Gloria) is committed to tackling San Diego's most pressing issues -- public safety, homelessness, housing and infrastructure," according to his campaign website. "Over the past three years, his administration has successfully placed more than 3,600 people experiencing homelessness into permanent housing and more than doubled shelter options. From new fire stations to improved libraries and repaired sidewalks, the evidence of (Gloria's) commitment to the people of San Diego can be found right in your own neighborhood."

He served two terms on the San Diego City Council and was elected City Council president in 2012. Gloria took over as interim mayor upon the resignation of Bob Filner, then served in the Assembly from 2016-2020.

He has received the endorsements of the San Diego County Democratic Party, San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council, San Diego Building and Construction Trades Council, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Reps. Mike Levin, Scott Peters, Sara Jacobs, Juan Vargas and others.

The mayor faces four challengers, and the top two finishers in the race will head to a November runoff.

Larry Turner, a San Diego police officer, decries what he calls Gloria's lack of results.

"This crisis will be handled in the first 180 days of my tenure," he said about the homelessness issue. "I will immediately direct the building of 5,000 shelter beds with true resources that address mental health and addiction. I will identify those on the verge of homelessness and provide help. I will empower police to end the violent criminal element that hides amongst the homeless.

"The only thing stopping us from solving this crisis is the lack of will and courage," he said. "No more half measures."

Turner has also put an emphasis on improving infrastructure, using the San Diego Convention Center year-round as an economic engine, keeping small businesses in San Diego, focusing less on bike lanes in transit, an expedited route for undocumented people to become Americans and increased police recruitment and presence.

Turner's candidacy has been challenged in a lawsuit contending he was not a resident or registered voter in the city of San Diego 30 days prior to filing his nomination papers, as required. The lawsuit alleges that Turner was primarily living in El Cajon during that period.

Turner has denied the allegations. A statement from his campaign states that he lived in Bonsall in parts of 2016 and 2017, and between 2020 and early 2023 his family stayed in Alpine, but he otherwise has lived in San Diego. Turner said that during the period in question he was living in East Village, but has since moved to Ocean Beach.

A judge has ruled the suit will not move forward unless Turner is one of the top-two vote getters.

In the hypothetical event of Turner receiving the most or second-most votes in the primary election and subsequently being disqualified, the third- place vote-getter would receive his spot on the November ballot.

Another court hearing is set in the case for March 29.

Geneviéve Jones-Wright, an attorney/professor/nonprofit executive, is also in the running.

She has been endorsed by La Mesa City Councilwoman Patricia Dillard, San Diego County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe, Earl B. Gilliam Bar Association, Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment Action and La Prensa San Diego.

Jones-Wright is an adjunct professor, was a member of the San Diego Commission on Gang Prevention and Intervention and serves as the founding executive director of Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance.

"San Diego deserves a mayor who will lead our city with vision and a plan to tackle our most pressing issues," her campaign website reads. "As mayor, I will lead a city that works for everyone by creating pathways for opportunities for all San Diegans."

Her priorities include building "pathways to housing and homeownership for all San Diegans," making all neighborhoods clean and safe and increasing transparency at city hall.

Also seeking the office is Dan Smiechowski, a real estate professional and frequent commenter at City Council meetings.

"As mayor, he aspires to create a city where every resident feels secure, where neighborhoods are vibrant, and where the essence of our community is preserved," Smiechowski's campaign website reads. "(His) vision includes well-maintained infrastructure, smooth roads, and a focus on public safety. He sees San Diego as a city that embraces responsible urban mobility solutions, values the rights of property owners, and serves as a beacon of innovation and inclusivity."

Other issues on his platform include opposing Senate Bill 10 -- which would increase housing density -- banning scooters, adding strategies to be "tough on crime" and respecting property rights, among others.

Jane Glasson, a special education assistant, says her campaign is focused on supporting homeowners and renters.

Her experience includes being the treasurer and secretary of her homeowners association.

Her platform includes providing free meals to those experiencing homelessness and fixing the city's roads.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.