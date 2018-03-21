TIMELINE: Series of explosions shake Texas

AUSTIN, Texas. (KGTV) -- A series of explosions in Austin has terrified residents as hundreds of local and federal officials try and determine who is behind the incidents.

The first explosion was set off on March 2 and killed 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House.

Numerous other people have been killed or injured by the series of bombings including 17-year-old Draylen Mason, who was killed after a package bomb went off inside his home on March 12. Mason's mother was also injured in the explosion.

A 75-year-old woman, 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were also all injured in the serial bombings.

The six bombings left police in Austin warning residents to not take any chances, saying if it looks suspicious, don't approach it.

The timeline below shows all six of the bombings federal officials believe are tied together: