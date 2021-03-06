TIMELINE: A look at Disneyland throughout the coronavirus pandemic

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) -- News broke Friday that the state will allow theme parks to reopen April 1, but this isn't the first time Disney Parks fans have been excited about the prospect of the California park reopening.

According to the state guidance, theme parks will be allowed to open at 15 percent capacity in April if the county is in California's red tier.

Although the theme park hasn't announced an exact opening date yet, officials did put out guidelines for reopening on Disneyland's website.

The timeline below shows the theme park throughout the pandemic: