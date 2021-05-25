Watch
Thrill is gone: Los Angeles skyscraper slide won't reopen

Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - In this June 23, 2016, file photo, a member of the media rides down a glass slide during a media preview at the U.S. Bank Tower building in downtown Los Angeles.
Skyscraper Slide
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A renovation will do away with a slide that gave thrill-seekers a brief ride on the outside of a downtown Los Angeles skyscraper.

The Los Angeles Times reports the new owner of the U.S. Bank Tower will remove the Skyslide and Skyspace public observation deck. The slide and deck opened in 2016 with the idea of making the tower a tourist attraction.

Located nearly 1,000 feet above the ground, the Skyslide is a see-through enclosure 45 feet long and made of 1.25-inch-thick glass.

Visitors could slide from the 70th floor down to the 69th floor.

