Three injured, including child, in Oak Park house fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Three people were injured in a house fire in an Oak Park neighborhood Saturday.

The fire broke out inside a home in the 5400 block of Grape Street at about 2 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Two adults and one child were transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were able to knock the fire down before it could spread to the home's attic or neighboring houses.

Residential fire at 5400 Grape St. at about 2 pm today. Two adults and 1 child taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Crews prevented spread of fire to nearby homes. Investigators looking into the cause. #teamwork #firefighters pic.twitter.com/8etPBW44Cg — SDFD (@SDFD) February 3, 2018

Unfortunately, a family pet died in the fire.

The fire caused a reported $175,000 in damages.

The cuase of the fire is under investigation.