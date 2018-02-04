Three injured, including child, in Oak Park house fire

Mark Saunders , City News Service
11:43 AM, Feb 4, 2018
A family of three was injured after a house fire in San Diego's Oak Park neighborhood Saturday.

Credit: San Diego Fire Department
Credit: San Diego Fire Department
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Three people were injured in a house fire in an Oak Park neighborhood Saturday.

The fire broke out inside a home in the 5400 block of Grape Street at about 2 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Two adults and one child were transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were able to knock the fire down before it could spread to the home's attic or neighboring houses.

Unfortunately, a family pet died in the fire.

The fire caused a reported $175,000 in damages.

The cuase of the fire is under investigation.

