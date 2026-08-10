Threats from passengers on 2 planes prompts emergency responses

(CNN) — Threats from passengers on two flights early this week led to the execution of emergency protocols, including a lockdown, according to air traffic control audio reviewed by CNN.

The incidents, in Milwaukee and Miami, are the latest in more than 830 unruly passenger reports the Federal Aviation Administration received this year. Federal agencies can pursue fines exceeding $40,000 and criminal charges against each violator.

In the most recent case, a passenger onboard United Airlines flight 2801, that diverted to Milwaukee due to bad weather early Monday morning, made threats leading to law enforcement being called to the plane, according to an air traffic control recording.

“I’ve got a passenger in the back who’s saying … they need to get off the plane or they’re going to commit some sort of crime, is what they told the flight attendants,” the pilot said according to a recording captured by ATC.com.

After sheriff’s deputies were called, the plane was taken to the terminal. The flight’s final leg – to Chicago O’Hare International Airport – was canceled; it had originated in Tampa.

In the other incident, Alaska Airlines flight 305 was preparing to fly Sunday evening from Miami International Airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when the crew reported a passenger disturbance while taxiing for departure, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

An investigation found there was no credible threat, the sheriff’s office said, according to CNN affiliate WFOR. However, passengers were forced to deplane out of an abundance of caution and the flight was delayed.

Two passengers were removed from the aircraft, according to WFOR, and were later rebooked on another flight.

“We have set the parking brake, and we have a customer disturbance on board right now, with threats coming from customers,” a pilot can be heard saying, according to air traffic control audio from ATC.com.

“We want to go into a lockdown protocol. We are shutting down our engine, and the parking brake is set,” the pilot then said.

A controller responds, “Alright, copy.”

“The flight attendants have received threats from customers on board the aircraft,” the pilot responds.

“Do you need us to contact law enforcement?” the controller says. “Absolutely,” the pilot responds.

The controller then tells pilots to return to the gate, and “we’re going to have law enforcement standing by.”

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Airport District deputies responded to the gate where the plane returned, according to WBFS.

CNN has reached out to Alaska Airlines and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Once the aircraft was cleared, passengers were permitted to reboard and the flight continued without further incident, it said.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 6:29 p.m. on Sunday night, however it returned to the gate minutes later, according to Flightradar24. It departed at around 8:45 p.m., according to WFOR.

“The FAA pursues legal enforcement action against any passenger who assaults, threatens, intimidates, or interferes with airline crewmembers, and can propose civil penalties up to $43,658 per violation,” the agency said. “Passengers who engage in unruly behavior can also face criminal charges.”

The-CNN-Wire

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