Watch
News

Actions

Thousands rally in Los Angeles to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Los Angeles vaccine mandate rally
Damian Dovarganes/AP
People gather outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest vaccination mandates designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Los Angeles on Sunday, April, 10, 2022. The crowd rallied at Grand Park to hear speakers and performers, while big-rig trucks from the "People's Convoy" were parked on nearby streets.
Los Angeles vaccine mandate rally
Los Angeles vaccine mandate rally
Posted at 7:16 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 10:17:42-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of people gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest vaccination mandates designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The crowd rallied Sunday at Grand Park to hear speakers and performers, while big-rig trucks from the "People's Convoy" were parked on nearby streets.

Members of the convoy jammed traffic during a Washington, D.C., protest earlier this year.

The crowd expressed opposition to vaccine requirements, although most were recently lifted in California as a winter COVID-19 surge has eased. Public health officials attribute that largely to widespread vaccinations.

The shots are still required for many public workers and some of those attending the rally included New York and local firefighters, police officers and teachers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!