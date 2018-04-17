Thieves sweep neighborhood, target plate stickers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two thieves prowled an entire neighborhood in Oak Park looking for something very specific on the vehicles.

Along Blackton Drive, the sense of safety is shattered for David Cabrera. Late Wednesday morning, Cabrera and his wife returned home to a neighbor telling them to check their license plate. He discovered the registration sticker on his truck stolen. He had sliced his sticker into eight different sections as a precaution but it didn't help.

Cabrera's surveillance cameras revealed the thieves: a man and a woman walking together. A tree obscures the camera's view, but a woman can be seen behind Cabrera's truck, while the man stands and looks around. The woman gets up and the two walk off.

Seconds later, a neighbor saw the same woman peeling off a sticker from another car and the neighbor ran out of her kitchen to confront her. That neighbor told the woman to put it back. The woman got verbally aggressive but did put the sticker back.

Neighbors called 911 but the thieves took off. After Cabrera posted details on the Nextdoor app, five other neighbors reported also getting hit that morning.

"It's a feeling of violation. You want to feel safe in your own neighborhood," said Cabrera.

