Thieves rip out Ocean Beach cash register, causes thousands in damage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego police are trying to catch the thieves that broke into Pat's Liquor on Voltaire Street in Ocean Beach.

On January 31, surveillance video shows a dark-colored SUV pull up to the door. Cameras inside caught a man forcing his way into the store, grabbing the cash register, and then grabbing a candy bar on his way out.

“He grabbed the cash register and he slammed it so he can cut all the wires," owner Basil Zetouna said. "Then we started walking and there are more wires so he slammed it again and then he dropped it and he broke the tile here on the floor.”