These are the best and worst cities to find a job in 2018

If you’re looking for a new job in the new year, 2018 seems to be a good time to be on the job market.

The national unemployment rate had fallen to a 17-year low, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

WalletHub has released its best and worst cities to find jobs.

The survey compares more than 180 cities taking into account things like job opportunities, employment growth and monthly average starting salary.

Among the cities that ranked best for places to find a job are Chandler, Scottsdale and San Francisco. See the full list of top 10 places to find a job below:

Chandler, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ

San Francisco, CA

Peoria, AZ

Gilbert, AZ

Plano, TX

Portland, ME

Irvine, CA

Madison, WI

Boston, MA

San Diego ranked 30th on the list with a total score of 58 percent. San Diego’s job market rank is 43rd out of 182, according to the survey.

Meanwhile, Mobile, Montgomery and Fresno made the list for worst places to find a job. See the full list of worst places to find a job below:

Mobile, AL

Montgomery, AL

Fresno, CA

Hialeah, FL

New Orleans, LA

Birmingham, AL

Columbus, GA

Newark, NJ

Detroit, MI

Shreveport, LA

There's also good news if you're graduating from college this year. Employers plan to hire four percent more graduates from the class of 2018 than from the previous year.