The Streamline: Shutdown's big impact on air travel, federal worker paychecks

With the government shutdown entering its second week, we’re looking at the effect the closure is having on air travel across the country and the paychecks of thousands of federal employees.

Also, with more people beginning to shop for homes, consumer reporter Marie Coronel breaks down the best mortgage options for potential homebuyers.

October 8, 2025

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, Oct. 8

Travelers and federal government workers are feeling the impact of the federal government shutdown as it enters its eighth day.

Several major U.S. airports have reported staffing shortages over the past few days, specifically with air traffic controllers and security personnel calling out sick, leading to flight delays for millions of air travelers.

Because air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers are considered essential federal employees, they are being forced to work without pay.

Many travel experts believe the longer the shutdown goes, the more likely travelers will see flight cancellations, delays, and reductions.

"We do not have time to waste on the unnecessary distractions created by this shutdown," said Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. "So, our message is clear. End the shutdown."

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has said some of the 750,000 federal workers that have been furloughed may not receive back pay when the government reopens, even though it’s a law he signed during his first term.

The Associated Press reported: “After the longest government shutdown in 2019, Trump signed legislation into law that ensures federal workers receive back pay during any federal funding lapse. But in the new memo, his Office of Management and Budget says back pay must be provided by Congress, if it chooses to do so, as part of any bill to fund government.

The president during an Oval Office meeting Tuesday suggested he’ll ‘follow the law’ on back pay for federal workers, minutes after saying the compensation ‘depends on who we’re talking about’ and that some workers would be taken care of ‘in a different way.’”

On Wednesday, the Senate is expected to vote on House Republicans’ funding bill to reopen the government, but the fight over health care subsidies could prevent any progress.

Megan Parry's Super 7-Day forecast -- Wednesday, Oct. 8

Former FBI Director James Comey is slated to appear in federal court today to face charges of making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional hearing.

The ex-FBI head was indicted in late September on accusations of lying to lawmakers about authorizing an FBI leak to the media -- allegations that he has denied.

The charges against Comey stem from his testimony in 2020 on possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Comey was indicted by newly appointed U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan, a former Trump defense lawyer with no prior prosecutorial experience.

Halligan replaced a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney who did not believe there was enough evidence to prosecute Comey.

READ FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/politics/former-fbi-director-comey-to-be-arraigned-on-lying-to-congress-obstruction-charges

As talks of interest rates going down continue, potential homebuyers are having to decide between adjustable rate mortgages or a fixed rate.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel goes over the options for those looking to purchase a home:

Adjustable vs. fixed rate mortgages: What experts say homebuyers should consider

From groceries to cars, prices for just about everything are continuing to go up, and President Trump’s tariffs have made a big dent in people’s budgets and small businesses’ profits.

WATCH — Reporter Ava Kershner follows through with a La Mesa bike shop that has been trying to keep tariffs from hitting its customers:

Local bicycle shop dealing with costs driven up by tariffs

