The Streamline: Sharp HealthCare nurses to begin 3-day strike; saving money on a Christmas tree

Happy Wednesday, San Diego!

This morning, thousands of Sharp HealthCare nurses are starting a strike that will last through the Thanksgiving holiday. We have details on how the strike could impact patient care during one of the busiest times of the year.

Also, a heartbroken mother is turning her grief into purpose, providing Thanksgiving meals to those suffering from homelessness.

We have more news you can use and Megan Parry’s microclimate forecasts for Thanksgiving Day in this edition of the Streamline newsletter:

THE STREAMLINE:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, Nov. 26 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, Nov. 26

TOP STORY:

Thousands of Sharp HealthCare nurses will begin a three-day strike this morning for higher wages, improved staffing, and a better sick leave policy.

Starting at 7 a.m., about 5,700 nurses will walk off the job at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, and the Sharp Metro facility on Copley Drive in Kearny Mesa.

The nurses will be on the picket lines during one of the busiest times of the year, striking Wednesday, on Thanksgiving Day, and on Black Friday.

The decision to strike came after the nurses union and Sharp could not agree to a new contract. Talks had been going since July.

In addition to Sharp nurses, a group of health care professionals are also taking part in the strike. They have the same demands as the nurses union and have been in negotiations since February.

In response to the strike, Sharp HealthCare officials stated, “Patient care remains our top priority. Sharp anticipated that the union might take this step and has highly qualified nurses and other health care workers ready to provide the excellent care our patients and their family members deserve and expect.”

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A 3-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after San Diego Police said she was bitten by a coyote near the Westfield UTC Mall in University City Tuesday night.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of La Jolla Village Drive just after 9 p.m. after receiving reports of the incident across the street from the mall and near the PF Chang’s restaurant.

According to police, the child was bit on her arm and hip; she was hospitalized but her condition is unknown.

Police said the coyote was not located after officers searched the area.

County Animal Control was notified of the incident.

CONSUMER:

This holiday season, you can expect to pay between $80 to $100 for a live Christmas tree. That price can vary — it can be a little cheaper or more expensive depending on the size and type.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows how you can choose a tree that fits within your budget:

Preparing for high Christmas tree prices this holiday season

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

A still-grieving South Bay mother is spending her Thanksgiving serving meals to people experiencing homelessness, honoring her daughter who died from a fentanyl overdose at an encampment.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with Silvia Irigoyen's transformation from grieving mom to homeless advocate:

South Bay mom turns grief into advocacy, serves Thanksgiving dinner

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: