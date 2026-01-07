The Streamline: 1 year since devastating LA-area fires; saving money on gym memberships

Here is some of what you need to know in the Jan. 7, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

Today marks one year since wildfires devastated much of the Los Angeles area. We take a look at the impact still being felt by the survivors who lost their homes in January 2025.

Also, we have more on a judge’s decision to grant a resentencing hearing for Andy Williams, the gunman in the deadly shooting at Santana High School in 2001.

If your New Year’s resolution is to hit the gym more, consumer reporter Marie Coronel has some tips you can use to save some money on memberships.

TOP STORY:

A judge on Tuesday granted a resentencing for Charles Andrew "Andy" Williams, the 2001 Santana High School teenage shooter originally ordered to serve a 50-year-to-life prison term for killing two students and wounding more than a dozen other victims at the Santee campus.

The decision -- officially called a "recall" of the original sentence -- means Williams' case will be transferred to juvenile court, since he was 15 years old at the time of the March 5, 2001 shooting that killed 14- year-old Bryan Zuckor and 17-year-old Randy Gordon. Eleven other students and two school staff members were also wounded.

Though the San Diego County District Attorney's Office indicated it would appeal Tuesday's decision from Superior Court Judge Lisa Rodriguez, should the case remain in juvenile court for a re-sentencing, Williams, now 39, would be expected to be released from prison and face a new sentence that includes no further custody and two years of juvenile probation.

In a statement released after Tuesday's court hearing to consider Williams' petition to recall the sentence, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said, "As prosecutors, our duty is to ensure justice for victims and protect public safety, and the defendant's cruel actions in this case continue to warrant the 50-years-to-life sentence that was imposed. We respectfully disagree with the court's decision and will continue our legal fight in the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court if need be."

Tuesday's decision rested on whether Williams was eligible for re-sentencing under a law that offers relief for juvenile defendants who have served at least 15 years of a life without parole sentence.

Deputy District Attorney Nicole Roth argued that because Williams was not sentenced to a term of life without the possibility of parole, he could not benefit from such relief. The prosecutor cited remarks from the judge who originally sentenced Williams, who Roth said opted to sentence Williams to 50 years to life so that he would have some possibility of parole, because Williams originally faced the potential of centuries behind bars.

Williams' attorney, Laura Sheppard, argued that recent case law has indicated prison terms of 50-years-to-life are the "functional equivalent" of a life without parole sentence.

She also argued the law offered disproportionate benefits to offenders serving life without parole terms, while those with the possibility of parole like Williams could not be considered.

Rodriguez agreed with the defense and cited appellate court rulings that found a 50-year-to-life prison term was equivalent to a life without parole sentence for a 15-year-old, because such lengthy prison terms don't give defendants the opportunity to become meaningful members of society as the law envisioned.

She also found there was no rational basis to offer more leniency to young defendants serving life without parole sentences than to defendants such as Williams.

Williams, who viewed the hearing remotely from prison, broke down in tears when the decision was rendered.

He did not make any statements during the hearing, but Sheppard said afterwards that he was "grateful" for the decision.

Sheppard said during the hearing that Williams has shown continued remorse for his actions and authored apology letters to each of the victims and their families. She said he's since taken steps to rehabilitate himself, which include working as a certified drug and alcohol counselor and assisting the FBI in efforts to understand school violence.

Williams is now due before a San Diego County juvenile court judge next month for a status conference, during which a re-sentencing hearing date might be set.

Williams was previously found unsuitable for release in 2024 by the state parole board, which found that he was still a public safety risk and lacked insight into the reasons why he committed the shooting.

At the time of the parole hearing, Williams issued a statement through his attorney that called the shooting "violent and inexcusable."

His statement continued, "I had no right to barge into the lives of my victims, to blame them for my own suffering and the callous choices I made. I had no right to cause the loss of life, pain, terror, confusion, fear, trauma, and financial burden that I caused. I am sorry for the physical scars and for the psychological scars I created, and for the lives and families that I ripped a hole in. It is my intention to live a life of service and amends, to honor those I killed and those I harmed, and to put proof behind my words of remorse. I wish so badly that I could undo all the hurt and terror I put you through. With the deepest remorse, I am forever sorry."

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

(AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says it has launched in Minnesota what it's calling the largest immigration enforcement operation ever carried out by the agency.

A U.S. official and a person briefed on the operation say about 2,000 federal agents and officers are expected to be deployed in the Minneapolis area.

They spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the operation.

Federal authorities say the move began over the weekend and targets alleged fraud involving Somali residents.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was seen participating in an arrest over the weekend as part of the crackdown.

CONSUMER:

Committing to a gym requires dedication, and often times you're locked into a contract that requires a monthly fee. But experts say it's important to shop around before you sign on the dotted line.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel has tips on saving yourself some cash before joining a local gym:

What to know before signing a gym membership contract

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Gov. Newsom issued a proclamation declaring Wednesday – the one-year mark of the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires – as a day of remembrance in California.

As part of the proclamation, flags at all state buildings will be flown at half-staff.

The Los Angeles-area fires erupted on Jan. 7, 2025; the Palisades Fire that began in Pacific Palisades killed 12 people, while the Eaton Fire that sparked in Altadena claimed 19 lives.

The governor’s full proclamation:

One year ago, fire tore through Los Angeles, shattering ordinary days and forever changing the lives of tens of thousands of people in Malibu, Altadena, Pasadena, and the Pacific Palisades. In a matter of hours, neighborhoods were reduced to ash, families were displaced, and 31 lives were taken — each one irreplaceable, each one deeply loved. The loss from those fires leaves wounds that time cannot heal.

Today, California remembers and honors those 31 people, grieving with their families and friends. We carry their memory forward, alongside the memory of all Californians lost to wildfires over the years, including those who perished in the Tubbs, Camp, and the North Complex fires. Their memory continues to shape our collective resolve today.

The past decade has seen fires on a scale once unimaginable – driven by hotter temperatures, prolonged drought, and the accelerating realities of a changing climate. Humanity cannot defy nature, but we can meet its challenges with resolve and preparation. California must continue to advance our understanding of wildfire behavior, further strengthen prevention efforts, and continue to enhance emergency response.

This past year, marked by loss, trauma, and uncertainty, has also seen remarkable feats of compassion and solidarity. From the first flames to today, people from across the state, even across the globe, have come together in support of these communities. That spirit of unity will endure beyond this disaster itself – a testament to the strength and heart seen in the recovery. That is the legacy that endures — not only the tragedy California suffered, but the love and humanity that rose in its wake.

In honor of this day of remembrance, I have ordered all flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff. As we mourn the victims of the Los Angeles fires, we also honor the first responders, community leaders, and public servants who ran toward danger and went above and beyond to protect Angelenos. We recognize the resilience of survivors who continue to rebuild, often carrying grief alongside hope. And we reaffirm a solemn commitment: California will not turn away. We will stand with these communities until recovery is complete, homes are rebuilt, and lives are restored as fully as possible.

Anchor Max Goldwasser, who was there to cover the fires, follows through with one survivor on their rebuilding efforts over the past year:

ONE YEAR LATER: LA wildfire survivor reflects on loss & slow rebuilding progress

