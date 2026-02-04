The Streamline: Early budget cuts possible for city; very warm & windy today

Here is some of what you need to know in the Feb. 4, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

San Diego could start making budget cuts sooner than expected, as the city’s deficit swells to nearly $17 million. We’ll break down the difficult choices that could be on the table in the coming weeks.

In San Marcos, a woman recounts escaping an apartment fire that left dozens displaced. We’re following through on the recovery efforts that have taken an emotional turn.

Artificial intelligence is transforming shopping with many major retailers, but the high cost of implementing that tech has some San Diego businesses missing out on much-needed revenue.

Following the implementation of new parking fees, parking meters, and library cuts, a new report shows the City of San Diego is still dealing with $17 million budget deficit.

On Wednesday, the City Council’s Budget and Efficiency Committee will meet again to view the Fiscal Year 2026 mid-year budget monitoring report and figure out a way to move forward.

WATCH — Reporter Adam Campos looks at what areas the city could be considering emergency cuts:

City of San Diego faces $17M budget shortfall

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli strikes have hit Gaza, killing at least 21 Palestinians, including two infants, according to hospital officials.

Israel says it was responding to a militant attack that wounded a soldier. The strikes have continued despite a ceasefire deal that began on Oct. 10.

Hospital officials report that among the dead are five children, seven women and an on-duty paramedic.

The ongoing violence has led to over 550 Palestinian deaths since the ceasefire began.

Eight Arab and Muslim countries have condemned Israel's actions.

The ceasefire deal aimed to end a 2-year-old war between Israel and Hamas.

Artificial intelligence is redefining retail, prompting small businesses to focus on the personal connection of in-person shopping, as large retailers ramp up investments in chatbot solutions.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel explains how AI is shaping the way consumers are shopping and the impact it’s having in San Diego:

Small businesses fight to stay relevant as AI reshapes shopping experience

A San Marcos woman is looking back at her dangerous escape from an apartment fire that damaged two apartment buildings on Monday.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with Tania Lezama as she puts her family's recovery on hold for an emotional search:

Woman escapes San Marcos apartment fire barefoot, searches for missing pets

