The Streamline: Rainy start to the day across San Diego; paying down medical debt

San Diegans are being urged to prepare for a rainy Wednesday morning, with local roadways expected to be heavily impacted. We have the latest forecast to help you plan your day.

Breaking overnight, a man detained by authorities in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has been released. The development came hours after the FBI released new images of a masked person lurking at the 84-year-old’s door.

As millions of Americans face mounting medical debt, consumer reporter Marie Coronel has details on the services you can use now to cut those payments down.

The San Diego region will be hit with some rain Wednesday morning, with most of the showers expected during the typically busy morning commute.

ABC 10News meteorologist Megan Parry’s forecast calls for scattered showers between 6 a.m.-10 a.m., followed by a slight chance of isolated showers into the afternoon.

Along with the light-to-moderate rainfall, winds between 20-45 miles per hour will swirl in San Diego’s mountains and the desert areas.

Meanwhile, the coastal areas and inland valleys could see gusts between 15-30 miles per hour.

Although another storm is expected to pass through San Diego on Thursday into Friday, there will be clouds but the chance of rain looks minimal.

The county gets a stretch of sunshine this weekend before a stronger storm comes in on Monday.

Super 7-Day Forecast: Wednesday, Feb. 11

RIO RICO, Ariz. (AP) — A person was detained for questioning Tuesday in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie, hours after the FBI released surveillance videos of a masked person wearing a handgun holster outside Guthrie’s front door the night she vanished from her Arizona home.

News outlets later interviewed a man who said he was questioned and released. Authorities have not confirmed that the person they picked up was released.

Officers detained the person during a traffic stop south of Tucson, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. It did not immediately provide details about the person or the location. The FBI referred questions to the sheriff’s office.

A Phoenix, Arizona, television station, KNXV-TV, interviewed a delivery man who said he had been detained by police on suspicions of kidnapping Guthrie. He said he and his wife pulled the car over when they noticed that police were following them. The man, who gave only his first name and said he lived in the town of Rio Rico, said he was innocent and that police released him after several hours. His account could not be independently verified. Local and federal authorities have not confirmed that the person who they had detained was released.

The department and the FBI were conducting a court-authorized search Tuesday night at a location in Rio Rico, about an hour’s drive south of Tucson, the department said in a statement. It was expected to take several hours.

Guthrie disappeared on Feb. 1 and since then the case has gripped the nation. Until Tuesday, it seemed authorities were making little headway in determining what happened to the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie or finding who was responsible.

Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings have released a series of video statements pleading for the return of their mother and indicating a willingness to pay a ransom. Authorities have described Nancy Guthrie as mentally sound but with limited mobility. She takes several medications and there was concern from the start that she could die without them, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said repeatedly.

The community of Rio Rico — population 20,000 — is roughly an hour's drive from Guthrie's home and about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The videos released earlier Tuesday show a person wearing a ski mask and a backpack. At one point, they tilt their head down and away from a doorbell camera while approaching Guthrie's front door. The footage also shows the person holding a flashlight in their mouth and trying to cover the camera with a gloved hand and part of a plant ripped from the yard.

The videos — less than a combined minute in length — gave investigators and the public their first glimpse of who was outside Guthrie's home in the foothills outside Tucson. But the images did not show what happened to her or help determine whether she is still alive.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the “armed individual” appeared to "have tampered with the camera." It was not entirely clear whether there was a gun in the holster.

The videos were pulled from data on "back-end systems” after investigators spent days trying to find lost, corrupted or inaccessible images, Patel said.

“This will get the phone ringing for lots of potential leads,” said former FBI agent Katherine Schweit. “Even when you have a person who appears to be completely covered, they’re really not. You can see their girth, the shape of their face, potentially their eyes or mouth.”

Tuesday afternoon, authorities were back near Guthrie’s neighborhood, using vehicles to block her driveway. A few miles away, law enforcement was going door-to-door in the area where daughter Annie Guthrie lives, talking with neighbors as well as walking through a drainage area and examining the inside of a culvert with a flashlight.

Investigators have said for more than a week that they believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will. She was last seen at home Jan. 31 and reported missing the next day. DNA tests showed blood on her porch was hers, authorities said.

WATCH — University of San Diego cybersecurity Prof. Nikolas Behar explained to ABC 10News how authorities were able to recover footage from Guthrie's doorbell camera:

How did the FBI recover footage from Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera?

Medical bills are becoming a major financial burden for Americans as they can quickly stack up from doctor visits to labs to procedures.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel goes over the financial options available if you fall behind:

Medical debt becoming major financial burden for Americans

Employees at The Prado, a dining spot within San Diego’s Balboa Park, say new paid parking requirements are cutting into their hours and jeopardizing their livelihoods, as the added cost appears to be driving visitors away from the popular cultural landmark.

Since the fees took effect, staff members report a sharp drop in customer traffic -- about 30% fewer sales and guests -- which has forced management to reduce shifts and shorten work schedules.

WATCH — Reporter Karina Vargas follows through with the workers as they face tough choices in light of the city's decision on Balboa Park parking:

Restaurant workers at Balboa Park face job cuts as paid parking hurts business

