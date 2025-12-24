The Streamline: A stormy Christmas Eve across San Diego County

Good morning, San Diego! We bring you the Christmas Eve edition of the Streamline newsletter:

‘Twas the day before Christmas and all through San Diego’s coast, was heavy rain, strong winds, and high surf to boast.

A big rig in trouble made traffic a fright, while storms brought more hazards throughout the night.

Plus, questions for doctors in headlines today, as Team 10 uncovers what watchdogs won’t say.

Stay tuned, stay safe, and keep watch on the sky, your holiday microclimate forecasts — and more — coming by:

TOP STORY:

A powerful atmospheric river storm moved into Southern California bringing pelting rain early Wednesday morning and beginning multiple days of sometimes-heavy rain that has forecasters warning of possible flooding across San Diego County and other areas.

"Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall Christmas Eve with the potential for roadway flooding and localized flash flooding from the coast to deserts," said the National Weather Service in its most recent forecast for the area. Rapid rises in small streams and increased flow in main stem rivers expected.

"Rain will become heavy at times late tonight with heavy rainfall from a strengthening atmospheric river spreading southward across the area for late (Tuesday) into Wednesday morning with the heavy rain continuing into Wednesday evening," according to the NWS. "Showers will continue on Thursday with another round of more widespread showers for Thursday night into Friday."

The NWS issued a flood watch that will be in effect for San Diego County coastal areas, valleys, mountains and deserts beginning late Tuesday through late Wednesday night.

Forecasters warned that the heaviest rain is anticipated Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening, with rain falling at rates between a half- inch to an inch per hour, with some locally heavier downpours possible.

Rain falling at such high rates could lead to excessive runoff, resulting in "flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," forecasters said.

The pouring rain will likely be accompanied by gusty conditions, with wind gusts of up to 40 mph possible in San Diego County coastal areas and valleys. A wind advisory will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Snow levels are expected to remain above 8,000 feet Wednesday morning, "increasing the potential for rock and mudslides along mountain highways, and debris flows in and below burn scars, especially in the San Bernardino County mountains."

The snow level could fall to about 7,000 feet by Thursday night, then down to 6,000 feet by late Friday.

Conditions should dry out by the weekend.

Story by City News Service

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An Amazon semi-truck crashed on the state Route 125 connector to Interstate 8 in La Mesa early Wednesday morning, leaving the big rig’s cab partially dangling from the side of the roadway.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log, the wreck happened at around 1:50 a.m. as the truck was traveling on the southbound SR-125 transition ramp to westbound I-8.

While the cause of the single-vehicle crash was unclear, wet lanes from overnight rain may have been a factor.

Due to the incident, the following closures were put into effect:



Westbound I-8 lanes at SR-125 to Grossmont Blvd.

La Mesa Blvd. on-ramp to eastbound I-8 lanes

At around 5 a.m., emergency crews moved the dangling cab away from the barrier and a tow truck transported the big rig from the scene.

All lanes were reopened by 5:50 a.m.

Check latest traffic conditions at https://www.10news.com/traffic.

CONSUMER:

As 2025 winds down, many people are looking to cash in on their Flexible Spending Account (FSA) health care funds. But as you stare at the shelves at the pharmacy, remember that not everything is covered.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel goes over what your FSA dollars can get you and how you can avoid tax-related mistakes:

FSA funds set to expire at the end the year. Here's what to know

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The Medical Board of California has extended the probation of an anesthesiologist who was caught walking into hospital walls while impaired at work after she failed to undergo mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

WATCH — Team 10 investigator Austin Grabish follows through with a patient safety advocate who says the Medical Board is putting the public at risk by letting the doctor keep her license:

Anesthesiologist given extra year of probation after missing mandatory testing

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: