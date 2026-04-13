The Streamline: U.S. blockade on Iran's ports to begin; Swalwell exits California governor race

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Here is what you need to know in the Apr. 13, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

California Congressman Eric Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor on Sunday following sexual assault allegations. Now, there are growing calls for him to resign his congressional seat.

The U.S. military says it will enforce a block all traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz from 10 a.m. ET today, after weekend peace talks in Pakistan faltered.

Alpine residents on Anderson Road are putting up "No Trespassing" as it's continued to be used to as an access road into the Cleveland National Forest. The ongoing traffic, now raising wildfire concerns.

WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, Apr. 13 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, Apr. 13

TOP STORY

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. military announced it will begin a blockade of all Iranian ports and coastal areas on Monday, as President Donald Trump sought to pressure Iran in a move that risks driving oil prices even higher and renewing the war. The announcement set the stage for a showdown, as Iran immediately responded with threats on all ports in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

“Security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is either for everyone or for NO ONE,” the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported Monday. “NO PORT in the region will be safe,” according to a statement from the Iranian military and the Revolutionary Guards.

U.S. Central Command announced the blockade would begin on Monday at 10 a.m. EDT, or 5:30 p.m. in Iran, and would be “enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf (Persian Gulf) and Gulf of Oman.” CENTCOM said it would still allow ships traveling between non-Iranian ports to transit the strait, a step down from the president’s earlier threat to blockade the entire strait.

The announcement of the blockade halted the limited ship traffic that resumed in the strait since the ceasefire, said an early report from Lloyd’s List intelligence. Marine trackers say over 40 commercial ships have crossed since the start of the ceasefire, down from roughly 100 to 135 vessel passages per day before the war.

The move came after marathon U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks in Pakistan ended without an agreement on Saturday. U.S. Vice President JD Vance said the talks stalled after Iran refused to accept American terms to refrain from developing a nuclear weapon. Iran has demanded compensation for damage caused by U.S.-Israeli strikes that launched the war on Feb. 28, and the release of Iran’s frozen assets.

Later Sunday, Trump extended his feud over the war with Pope Leo XIV, lashing out in a Truth Social post that called the Catholic leader “terrible on foreign policy.” The extraordinary broadside came after Leo denounced the war and demanded that political leaders stop and negotiate peace.

Story by Associated Press

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Several political figures and activist organizations were calling on Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Dublin, to resign from office Monday and completely withdraw from the race for California governor after he announced the suspension of his campaign amid multiple allegations of criminal wrongdoing.

Swalwell announced his campaign's suspension in an X post on Sunday evening.

"To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," Swalwell wrote. "I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made -- but that's my fight, not a campaign's."

His announcement came just hours after Homeland Security officials said they are investigating him for possibly hiring a domestic worker in the country illegally -- the latest blow for the embattled gubernatorial candidate who's already facing calls to drop out of the race over sexual misconduct allegations.

"USCIS has been collecting information on the allegations involving Congressman Eric Swalwell hiring of a Brazilian national as a nanny without lawful work authorization," the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a post on X. "@USCIS has referred this matter to DHS law enforcement for investigation. No one is above the law, including a member of Congress."

Gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa, formerly an L.A. mayor and Speaker of the California State Assembly, released a statement Sunday evening calling for Swalwell's resignation.

"Enough is enough. Suspending his campaign is not sufficient, Eric Swalwell must resign his position in Congress and completely withdraw from the governor's race immediately," Villaraigosa said.

He added, "I continue to support the courageous survivors who have come forward. We need to provide a safe space for any more women who are ready to be heard. And Swalwell must be held accountable for his actions."

National President of the National Organization for Women, Kim Villanueva, also issued a statement Sunday evening calling for Swalwell's resignation.

"Rep. Swalwell made the right decision to drop out of the California gubernatorial race. Now, he should take the next step and resign from Congress. We believe women," said Villanueva in a statement.

The firestorm over the sexual misconduct allegations erupted Friday when the San Francisco Chronicle published a story alleging that a female employee had a consensual relationship with the married congressman, including sexual encounters with Swalwell while working for him. She further claimed he sexually assaulted her on two occasions when she was drunk and unable to give her consent.

Later in the day, CNN reported three more women had accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct, including sending unsolicited nude photos.

Swalwell disputed the allegations in a social media video on Friday.

"A lot has been said about me today through anonymous allegations," Swalwell said. " ... These allegations of sexual assault are flat false. They are absolutely false. They did not happen; they have never happened, and I will fight them with everything I have.

"They also come on the eve of an election where I have been the front- runner candidate for governor in California. I do not suggest to you in any way that I'm perfect or that I'm a saint. I have certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past. But those mistakes are between me and my wife, and to her I apologize deeply for putting her in this position. I also apologize to you if in any way you have doubted your support for me, but I think you know who I am. For over 20 years, I have served the public as a city councilman, as a member of Congress, and as a prosecutor who went to court on behalf of victims, particularly on behalf of sexual assault victims."

He elaborated in a statement to NBC4.

"For nearly 20 years, I have served the public -- as a prosecutor and a congressman -- and have always protected women," he said. "I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action."

The station reported that Swalwell, 45, met with his family on Friday in the San Francisco Bay Area, although the outcome was unclear. He and his wife, Brittany Watts, have three children.

A chorus of elected officials and political organizations had since withdrawn their support for Swalwell and/or publicly urged him to withdraw from the race. Those included Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, former Mayor and current gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa, Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles, San Jose Mayor and gubernatorial candidate Matt Mahan, State Superintendent of Public Instruction and gubernatorial candidate Tony Thurmond, and both of California's Democratic senators, Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff.

The Service Employees International Union California, and the California Teachers Association rescinded their endorsements. Californians for a Fighter, an independent group supporting Swalwell, said the group was "suspending campaign activity immediately" in light of the allegations, and the fundraising platform ActBlue has stopped accepting donations for his campaign.

California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks called the accusations "deeply disturbing."

"First, the stories of victims and survivors should be heard and believed. Period," Hicks said. "Second, any person engaged in misconduct must take responsibility and be held accountable for their actions -- including a member of Congress and candidate for governor."

Incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is termed out, had not called on Swalwell to drop his campaign, but said in a statement that "As we continue to learn more, these allegations from multiple sources are deeply troubling and must be taken seriously."

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, D-San Bernardino, also called for the congressman to exit the race.

On Saturday, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said she planned to file a motion to expel Swalwell from office, which would require a two-thirds vote from the House of Representatives.

In New York on Saturday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced plans to investigate the allegation from the former staffer who accused Swalwell of having sex with her when she was heavily intoxicated after a night of drinking with him in New York City in April 2024 and unable to consent.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

CONSUMER

The cost of care and the cost of living is rising, and experts say waiting to plan for the future for life after retirement is a mistake.

WATCH — ABC 10News consumer reporter Marie Coronel explains the steps to take now to protect yourself later:

senior financial planning

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Residents in Alpine continue to fight over access to a road that leads into the Cleveland National Forest. Last summer, they attempted to block anyone other than residents, law enforcement, and emergency crews from passing through on Anderson Road.

WATCH — ABC 10News reporter Tali Letoi shows us how residents are again trying to send the message that the road is private:

Forest Service calls Anderson road "private"

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: