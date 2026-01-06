The Streamline: Santana HS shooter resentencing bid; protect yourself from loan scammers

Good morning, San Diego!

After nearly 25 years in prison, the Santana High School shooter could have his chance at freedom. We’re looking at Andy Williams’ efforts to adjust his sentence, which might mean an opportunity to be released.

Plus, we’re following through with the recovery efforts of a Spring Valley couple who were nearly impaled by a tree that crashed down on their home.

San Diego is starting to dry out a bit, but meteorologist Megan Parry’s microclimate forecasts show some rain for our region today before a mid-week warm-up.

Charles Andrew "Andy" Williams, the 2001 Santana High School shooter who as a teenager killed two students and wounded more than a dozen other victims at the Santee campus, will appear in court Tuesday in a bid to modify his prison sentence, which could possibly result in his release.

Williams was 15 years old when he committed the March 5, 2001, shooting that killed 14-year-old Bryan Zuckor and 17-year-old Randy Gordon. Eleven other students and two school staff members were also wounded.

Williams was sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison, but is expected Tuesday to argue that under the law, he is eligible for a modification of that sentence.

Prosecutors are expected to argue that re-sentencing is only available to juveniles who have served at least 15 years of a life without parole sentence, making Williams, now 39, ineligible because his sentence provides the possibility of parole.

Should a judge find Williams eligible, his case will be referred to a juvenile court judge for a future disposition hearing -- the juvenile court equivalent of a sentencing hearing -- and would result in his release from prison.

Outside of Tuesday's re-sentencing request, the state parole board in 2024 found Williams unsuitable for release following a hearing only afforded to Williams due to his age at the time of the shooting.

Recent changes to state law meant juveniles who receive life sentences became entitled to parole hearings no later than 25 years into their sentences. Though that parole bid was denied, Williams could receive another parole hearing next year.

At the time of the 2024 parole hearing, Williams issued a statement through his attorney that called the shooting "violent and inexcusable."

His statement continued, "I had no right to barge into the lives of my victims, to blame them for my own suffering and the callous choices I made. I had no right to cause the loss of life, pain, terror, confusion, fear, trauma, and financial burden that I caused. I am sorry for the physical scars and for the psychological scars I created, and for the lives and families that I ripped a hole in. It is my intention to live a life of service and amends, to honor those I killed and those I harmed, and to put proof behind my words of remorse. I wish so badly that I could undo all the hurt and terror I put you through. With the deepest remorse, I am forever sorry."

Story by City News Service

KGTV Shooting near the 4700 block of Williamsburg Lane in La Mesa (Jan. 5, 2026).

Two people are being sought in connection with a shooting outside of a La Mesa apartment complex that left a man injured.

La Mesa Police said the shooting was reported at around 4 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex near the 4700 block of Williamsburg Lane.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 20s down in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, and his condition was unknown as of early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the two men linked to the shooting are white, 18-19 years old, and they were last seen wearing black masks and all black clothing.

Police believe the victim and the two men sought in the shooting knew each other, and investigators said the incident appeared to be targeted.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact La Mesa Police at 619-667-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

With the holidays now over, some consumers are feeling the financial crunch -- and scammers are looking to cash in on that.

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau is tracking online loan scams that have already tricked some San Diegans:



A Spring Valley family is recounting anxious moments from nearly two weeks ago when parts of a massive tree crashed into their home during the Christmas Eve windstorm that downed hundreds of trees across San Diego County.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with Kenneth Erwin as he describes the late-December incident that nearly killed his wife:

Spring Valley family narrowly escapes injury after tree crashes into home

