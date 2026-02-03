The Streamline: City faces big budget decisions; Olympic soccer coming to San Diego

Here is some of what you need to know in the Feb. 3, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

More cuts are coming to the City of San Diego with another budget crunch on the horizon. We’re hearing from city leaders about the budget priorities and what could be on the chopping block to balance the budget.

San Diego will be heavily involved in the next Summer Olympics, as it was announced this morning that America’s Finest City was picked to host men’s and woman’s soccer matches for the 2028 games.

After the discovery of a hidden camera in a local marketplace’s bathroom, we’re following through with experts about the steps you can take to spot spycams.

TOP STORY

San Diego City Council President Joe LaCava believes the time is now to make some tough decisions as the city stares down another multi-million-dollar budget deficit.

With the Office of Independent Budget Analyst (IBA) projecting a $105 million shortfall for next year, LaCava said cuts are on the table for almost everything; public safety, homelessness and infrastructure are areas that will see very little cuts.

However, those priorities can't be funded with new fees, and that's one of the key parts of the IBA’s reports.

The IBA says one-time resources like paid parking are not going to work this time, and the agency acknowledges some serious cuts will need to be made in order to balance this budget.

"I'm pretty sure that any new revenue ideas are really off the table. So, we're going to have to come up with that entire shortfall that is now somewhere north of $100 million strictly through cuts,” LaCava told ABC 10News.

LaCava said cuts can be made in some city programs and city positions. He added other areas that could see cuts include libraries, recreation centers, and other public services -- parts of last year’s budget season that many San Diegans fought to keep.

“Some communities, that has a greater impact if you reduce those library hours than other communities. Now, that's often not popular with our constituents, but that's a reality that we have to face, and I think will help guide us going forward,” LaCava added.

Mayor Todd Gloria told ABC 10News he does not plan to add any new fees to the next budget, but he said the city could ultimately see some cuts to services.

“I'm constantly challenging city department directors to find new and innovative ways to provide services to San Diegans, and I believe that will be a function of this budget. Because of the lack of additional revenue options that are available to us, these will necessarily come from cuts,” Gloria told reporter Adam Campos.

The mayor also said many of the cuts made to city departments came in 2025 – six city departments were cut, and multiple contracts and outside leases were also eliminated.

The next report San Diegans are waiting for is the mid-year budget report, which will indicate how paid parking and other programs are panning out.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

The 2028 Summer Olympics are coming to San Diego, as the city has been chosen to host group and knockout matches for the Olympic and Paralympic soccer tournaments.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the men’s and women’s tournament matches in San Diego will take place at Snapdragon Stadium. The countries playing have not yet been determined.

Olympic tournament schedules will be released before the first ticket drop in April, and specific team matchups are expected to be revealed at a later date.

Aside from Snapdragon Stadium, organizers selected stadiums in San Jose, New York, Columbus, Nashville, and St. Louis to host matches.

Men’s and women’s medal matches will take place in late July 2028 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

CONSUMER

Are you doing everything possible to keep scammers from accessing your important online accounts?

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

The discovery of a hidden camera inside a bathroom at a Bankers Hill market has left a woman shaken and has prompted a San Diego police investigation.

