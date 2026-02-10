The Streamline: Turning buses into laundromats on wheels; chance for rain today

Here is some of what you need to know in the Feb. 10, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

This morning, we’re looking at the San Diego Unified School District’s plan to help its students who are experiencing homelessness through the rollout of a laundromat on wheels.

A Chula Vista mother is finally home after spending nearly two weeks in ICE custody, and she spoke to reporter Laura Acevedo about her release and the legal battle that’s brewing.

Criminals are causing heartbreak for people looking for love this Valentine’s Day, and the Better Business Bureau shows the red flags to protect your heart and wallet ahead of Feb. 14.

The San Diego Unified School District has received new federal funding for an innovative project that would convert old buses into mobile laundromats, aimed at helping the district's approximately 8,000 homeless students.

The multi-million-dollar initiative would be the first mobile laundromat service of its kind in San Diego, according to district leaders. The project is currently in the design phase as officials work to determine specifications like the number of washers and dryers each bus could hold and how many students could be served at one time.

The concept was inspired by the devastating flooding in Southcrest that displaced hundreds of students and families, according to Dr. Steven Dorsey, San Diego Unified’s Area E Superintendent.

"As we had families who just had mud all through their clothes and really nowhere to go, I thought if we could only just bring washers and dryers to them," Dorsey said. "We do have some school sites that can wash clothes, but on a larger scale, we just don't."

District leaders say the mobile laundromat could help remove barriers that prevent students from feeling confident and secure at school.

"It can be traumatic for students as they go through their daily life at a school site … not wanting to be teased for what you're wearing or if your clothes are dirty," Dorsey said.

The district plans to deploy the mobile laundromat to schools and neighborhoods with the greatest need. Officials hope to have a clearer timeline for the project's completion later this year.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli military strikes on Monday killed three people west of Gaza City, according to the hospital where the casualties arrived.

Shifa Hospital reported the deaths amid the months-old ceasefire that has seen continued fighting. The Israeli army said Monday it is striking targets in response to Israeli troops coming under fire in the southern city of Rafah, which it says was a violation of the ceasefire. The army said it is striking targets “in a precise manner."

The four-month-old U.S-backed ceasefire followed stalled negotiations and included Israel and Hamas accepting a 20-point plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at ending the war unleashed by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack into Israel. At the time, Trump said it would lead to a “Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace.”

Hamas freed all the living hostages it still held at the outset of the deal in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and the remains of others.

But the larger issues the agreement sought to address, including the future governance of the strip, were met with reservations, and the U.S. offered no firm timeline.

Story by Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Sam Metz, Associated Press

Millions of people across the world are looking for love this Valentine’s Day, but some criminals are out there aiming to cash in on homeless romantics.

A Chula Vista mother, who was detained nearly two weeks ago, returned home Monday night after she was released from ICE custody.

ABC 10News was there as Kris Estefany Pineda-Torregrosa walked out of the Otay Mesa Detention Center, fitted with an ankle monitor after ICE granted her parole request.

Chula Vista mother released from ICE custody on son's birthday

