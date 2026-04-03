The Streamline: Trump issues warning on Iran's infrastructure; gas prices continue to climb

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Here is what you need to know in the Apr. 3, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

Iran fired targets on Friday across the Middle East, damaging a desalination plant and setting a refinery ablaze in Kuwait, while American and Israeli airstrikes hit the Islamic Republic as the war neared the end of its fifth week. The war continues to drive up the average price of regular gasoline, which is now $4.09.

A married couple has pleaded not guilty to human trafficking and wage theft, for allegedly forcing undocumented migrants to work around the clock, making less than $7 an hour at their North County elder care facilities.

Easter weekend is here, but filling up your Easter basket can get expensive, a look at how you can save on deals at the store.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, Apr. 3 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Friday Apr. 3

TOP STORY

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran fired on targets Friday across the Middle East, damaging a desalination plant and setting a refinery ablaze in Kuwait, while American and Israeli airstrikes hit the Islamic Republic as the war neared the end of its fifth week.

Tehran has kept the pressure on Israel and its Gulf Arab neighbors, despite U.S. and Israeli insistence that Iran’s military capabilities have been all but destroyed. In a sign that part of Iran’s theocracy could be willing to negotiate, the country's former top diplomat published a proposal for ending the conflict in an influential American magazine.

Iran’s attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure and its tight grip on the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas transits in peacetime, have roiled stock markets, sent oil prices skyrocketing, and threatened to raise the cost of many basic goods, including food.

The national average price of regular gasoline rose to its highest amount since Aug. 5, 2022, increasing 1 cent to $4.091. It has risen six consecutive days, increasing 11.5 cents, including 1.7 cents on Thursday.

The national average price is 11.3 cents more than one week ago, 98.2 cents higher than one month ago and 83.1 cents greater than one year ago. It is 92.5 cents less than the record $5.016 set on June 14, 2022.

And the average price of regular gasoline in San Diego County was unchanged Friday, remaining at $5.938.

Iran's ability to wreak havoc in the global economy has proved a major strategic advantage, and world leaders have struggled to figure out how to reopen the waterway. The U.N. Security Council was expected to look at a new proposal.

Story by AP

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A married couple who allegedly forced three undocumented migrants to work as much as 24 hours a day at their North County elder care facilities pleaded not guilty Thursday to human trafficking and wage theft charges.

Rolando "Bobby" Solancho Corpuz, 57, and Maria Elsabel Sio Corpuz, 41, are accused of exploiting the victims' immigration statuses in order to severely underpay them and have them work long hours at the Rosa Garden Villa in Vista and the Rose Garden Capo in Escondido.

Prosecutors say the victims were not qualified to be caregivers and yet each was tasked at times with caring for more than a dozen patients on their own.

Their duties included feeding, bathing, and changing patients' diapers. They were also required to administer medications and give insulin injections to patients despite lacking proper certification, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

A declaration in support of an arrest warrant filed last month states the Corpuzes deducted large portions of the victims' pay, with the money purportedly to go to an immigration attorney who would help them become legal permanent residents.

But the declaration states that one victim had more than $19,000 withheld from her pay, but only about $4,000 was ever paid to the Corpuzes' immigration attorney.

The document states the victims were paid between $130 to $150 a day to work six or seven days per week, in violation of California minimum wage laws. They were also not provided overtime pay despite sometimes having to work evening shifts that stretched their workdays into 24-hour affairs, the declaration states.

One victim complained to Rolando Corpuz about the long hours she was required to work and was told "to follow his instructions or he would report her to immigration," the declaration states.

The Corpuzes, both of whom face nearly 20 years in state prison if convicted of all charges, remain out of custody on $300,000 bail. A judge declined a prosecutor's request on Thursday to raise their bail to $1 million each, but did rule that while out of custody, they must surrender their passports and are prohibited from operating a care facility without proper licensing.

The District Attorney's Office said in a statement, "there is a potential for many more victims of this labor trafficking and exploitation scheme," and sought potential information on similar alleged crimes from any other former employees.

Anyone with information was asked to call or email DA's Investigator Yvette Gaines at 619-531-3515 or Yvette.Gaines@sandiegoda.gov.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

CONSUMER

Easter weekend is here, but it may cost more to fill up Easter baskets. Candy prices have jumped more than 60% since 2020, and hams could cost more compared to last year.

WATCH — Scripps News Group's Jane Caffrey has some deals stores are rolling out to help shoppers save.

Easter grocery deals

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

For some local Iranians, the war in Iran initially brought a sense of hope.

The Moghimi family in El Cajon was among those who believed change might finally be within reach.

WATCH — Reporter Tali Letoi follows through the family where uncertainty and fear are growing:

San Diego iranian reax

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: