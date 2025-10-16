The Streamline: San Diego set for ShakeOut; alert issued after Tijuana attack

Good Thursday morning, San Diego!

It’s that time of the year again for millions of Californians to stop, drop, and cover. San Diego County is taking part in today’s Great California ShakeOut, and we have the info on the ShakeOut events taking place around the county this morning.

Military service members received a paycheck yesterday, and while that was welcome news for military families, we look at the uncertainty that remains as the government shutdown continues.

Are your streaming service bills piling up? We break down the ways you can cut costs without missing your favorite shows.

Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025:

Nearly a million San Diego County residents will participate Thursday in this year's Great California ShakeOut, the statewide earthquake preparedness drill, now in its 17th year.

A total of 980,458 participants are registered in San Diego to stop everything for a minute to "drop, cover and hold on" at 10:16 a.m. Statewide, more than 10.3 million Californians are registered.

During last year's event, about 10.6 million statewide registered to take part. The exercises began in 2008.

"What we do to prepare now, before the next big earthquake, will determine how well we can survive and recover," according to a statement posted to ShakeOut.org. "Great ShakeOut earthquake drills are a once-a-year chance for everyone to practice 'drop, cover, and hold on' and learn other earthquake safety tips."

From 6 a.m. to noon, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services will bring a "shake trailer" to Waterfront Park, allowing the public to experience a simulated earthquake of up to 7.0 magnitude. The public will also be able to get information about earthquake early warning technology, preparedness tips and recommended life-saving actions.

Municipalities whose employees will be involved in the annual event include Imperial Beach, National City, Oceanside, Santee, Solana Beach and the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department. The San Diego County Office of Emergency Services will also take park, and the San Diego Public Library.

Virtually all local elementary and high school districts are also expected to take part, along with California State University and San Diego Community College District campuses, UC San Diego and the University of San Diego.

According to ShakeOut.org, the objective is to emphasize precautions during a 7.8-magnitude or larger quake along the southernmost portion of the San Andreas fault.

Officials believe such a tectonic shift could produce waves of movement for hundreds of miles, over four minutes. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, some 2,000 people would die, tens of thousands would be injured and more than $200 billion in damage would result. The cataclysm would have 50 times the intensity of the Jan. 17, 1994, Northridge earthquake.

Hundreds of aftershocks would ensue -- a few of them nearly as big as the original quake, according to the USGS.

Californians should be prepared to be self-sufficient for 72 hours following a major disaster. That includes having a first-aid kit, medications, food and enough water for each member of a household to drink one gallon per day, according to local and state officials.

Homeowners and renters should also know how to turn off the gas in their residences in case of leaks.

Story by City News Service

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A reported attack was carried out at a facility owned by to the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office in Mexico Wednesday night, prompting U.S. officials in Tijuana to issue a security alert for any Americans in the area.

Officials with the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico stated:

“We have received confirmation of the report of an attack on offices belonging to the Baja California state attorney general’s office in the Playas de Tijuana area. Initial reports indicate the attack included explosives with multiple explosions reported.”

U.S. officials are asking American travelers to avoid the area as law enforcement investigates the incident.

No other details on the incident were released.

CONSUMER:

In this day and age, there are many TV viewers how probably subscribe to multiple streaming services.

But as monthly fees climb and bundles increase, many consumers say they’re shelling out more than they’d like.

WATCH — Scripps News Group’s Jane Caffrey spoke to some experts to find out how you can save on streaming subscriptions while keeping your must-watch lineup:

Managing your streaming services to keep costs down

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Active-duty service members received their mid-month paychecks on Wednesday after President Trump authorized the Pentagon to use available research and development funding.

WATCH — Ryan Hill spoke to a nonprofit about the help they’re providing for military families during these uncertain times and why there’s still a sense of worry about what’s to come:

Local non-profit describes shutdown as active-duty military to receive pay

