The Streamline: Tree safety concerns in San Diego as high winds move in

Here is some of what you need to know in the Jan. 8, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

The recent rain has soaked the ground across San Diego County, and there are now concerns over the risks of falling trees as strong winds begin to blow in the region.

Overnight, protests were held across the nation and in San Diego after a 37-year-old woman was shot to death by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

A San Diego man finds himself at the center of an alleged multimillion-dollar investment scheme that has taken a financial toll on numerous investors.

THE STREAMLINE

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, Jan. 8 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, Jan. 8

TOP STORY

Coming off multiple rounds of rain in the past week, strong winds are expected to swirl across San Diego County over the next few days, raising concerns over falling trees due to the still-saturated ground.

WATCH — Reporter Olivia Gonzalez-Britt talks to a tree service contractor about the steps San Diegans can take to protect themselves and their properties:

High winds raise tree safety concerns

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

KGTV

In light of the deadly shooting in Minneapolis, a group of San Diegans took to the streets in Little Italy Wednesday night for an anti-ICE protest.

About 30 people gathered at India and Grape streets and marched, with many holding up signs and chanting “We are Renee” — the name of the woman killed in the shooting earlier in the day.

As the march continued, more people joined the protest, and the group grew to at least 100.

San Diego Police were at the scene to ensure the gathering remained peaceful.

KGTV

CONSUMER

Federal authorities are accusing a San Diego man of running a multimillion-dollar investment fraud and are asking the public for more information about Ethan Sanchez.

"It was always lie after lie. And then it became so obvious that this was a Ponzi scheme," said Brooke, who only wanted to use his first name due to privacy concerns with Sanchez's ongoing criminal trial.

Brooke said he trusted Sanchez because of "honesty and good faith and thinking that someone who comes from good people, good parents, who has references."

Brooke, who was retired, said he was introduced to Sanchez through an online investment group. Sanchez told him he needed a loan to help with refinancing a portfolio of properties, and in return, Brooke would make money on the interest.

Brooke said his initial investment was $40,000 in December 2023.

According to a demand letter Brooke showed ABC 10News, he gave Sanchez multiple loans and eventually asked for his money back. The largest one-time loan he gave was $150,000 in late 2023.

Brooke said Sanchez would pay back "dribs and drabbles. $700 here, $800 there, $5,000 here."

"But the money that I lent him was from a home equity line of credit, so I'm having to pay interest on it,” Brooke said. “The money he paid me back, it's already been eaten up by the home equity interest.”

The federal indictment says Sanchez – who also used the name Richard "Rick Aguilar" – was a manager with BSC Equity Ventures.

The FBI alleges Sanchez solicited loans to the company and falsely told investors the money would buy and renovate property. Sanchez promised a high rate of return to many investors, including interest up to 25%.

"He's super smooth," said Tracy, another investor who also only used her first name for privacy concerns.

Tracy said she first met Sanchez in early 2024 when she was out with a friend. Sanchez asked what she did for work.

"I said I own a promotional products company, and we sell swag and stuff, and he said you should give me your card," Tracy said.

Tracy said Sanchez called her about a week later, but it wasn't about her job. It was about a real estate deal out-of-state.

"I ended up signing an agreement where I gave him money for this property," Tracy said.

Tracy said she invested more than $25,000 total. After a few months and many unanswered questions, she wondered what happened to her investment.

"He's always had some good excuse," Tracy said.

Tracy said she ended up calling the 29-year-old's mother. After that, he finally returned some of her investment.

"I was able to get all of my money, my principal and I got some of my interest as well, but not all of it," Tracy said.

Others like Brooke are not so lucky.

"He put hurt on a lot of people, a lot of people, a lot of people. I mean, I was retired. I'm out of retirement now having to go back to make this money back to put it back," Brooke said.

According to court documents, Sanchez "is charged with a multi-year wire fraud scheme involving (at least) dozens of victims."

Prosecutors say the scheme dates to 2022.

As of February 2025, the company's financial accounts received more than $6 million with Sanchez returning less than $1.8 million.

"He found prominent people actually and he was just so good at what he, you know, wanted to pitch that. People believed it. He even got money from a CFO in San Diego," Tracy said.

"This is big money for people that have saved all their lives and now they have, they don't have it," Brooke said.

The FBI arrested Sanchez in late October.

He faces charges of wire fraud and money laundering. The crimes carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

"This guy would never stop. He would call you as long as you were given money or had money and he knew it, like he could smell it like a shark," Brooke said.

Sanchez has already pleaded not guilty to wire fraud.

His next court date is scheduled for January 9.

ABC 10News reached out to Sanchez’s lawyer via email and phone but have yet to hear back.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

A San Diego gym owner is scrambling to open his business this weekend after New Year's Day flooding devastated the facility just one day before its scheduled grand opening.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with Dave Stronach's recovery efforts ahead of a soft opening this weekend:

New gym's grand opening delayed by New Year's Day flooding

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: