The Streamline: San Diego marks 2 years since historic flooding

Today marks two years since historic flooding in San Diego turned lives upside down, destroying homes and forcing businesses to shut their doors. We return to the communities hit hardest, as millions of dollars are now being invested to help protect families from future floods.

Trouble is building in the South Bay Union School District after teachers voted to authorize a strike as contract negotiations stall amid a growing budget crunch.

In consumer news, a financial expert shares simple strategies to help you stay on budget and make your money grow in 2026.

Two years ago today, some San Diego communities were devastated by historic flooding.

Raging water overwhelmed neighborhoods, leaving homes destroyed and families’ lives turned upside down.

Since that day, ABC 10News has stayed side by side with the community, documenting the struggle to recover, highlighting neighbors helping neighbors, and pressing local leaders for answers about what went wrong.

City of San Diego officials say millions have already been spent on storm drain maintenance and cleanup, and they say additional funding is now being secured to help prevent future flooding.

Teachers from the South Bay Union School District Wednesday night voted to strike after months of negotiations with the district have not led to a new contract.

The Southwest Teachers Association announced educators approved a strike with 98% support, but no date for a strike was set.

The SBUSD board and the SWTA have been negotiating for the past 20 months, with a majority of the teachers calling for better conditions, including smaller class sizes and better pay.

On Thursday night, the SBUSD board will hold an emergency meeting to go over a contingency plan if teachers follow through with a strike.

ABC 10News obtained the meeting agenda, and it stated the district would discuss options that includes giving the superintendent authorization to employ emergency substitute teachers.

The agenda also indicated the board is willing to pay emergency substitutes up to $950 per day -- $725 more than the current daily rate for a substitute teacher in the district.

The board is also weighing other benefits for the emergency substitutes, like reimbursing mileage for those who have to drive 15 miles or more.

In response, the union is criticizing the board’s decision to pay that amount to a substitute, saying the board should invest that money into students and staff instead.

ABC 10News reached out to the school district for comment on the proposed pay for substitute teachers, but district officials did not respond as of Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the union and district are slated to meet for talks on Jan. 26-27 in another attempt to reach a deal.

Right now, finances are top of mind for many people as they work to pay off their holiday debt. We checked in with a financial coach to see what the best practices are to keep your budget in check:

As San Diego marks two years since historic flooding ripped through neighborhoods, destroyed homes, and forever changed lives, one story we’ve continued to follow is Sukhui Rorholm’s.

She refused to give up on her journey to recovery -- writing letters to FEMA every day and even taking on repairs herself.

WATCH – Reporter Ryan Hill catches up with her now, two years later, to see how far she’s come:

