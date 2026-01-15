The Streamline: Astronauts land off San Diego coast; city rent prices down?

Greetings, San Diego!

This morning, we’re tracking breaking developments from coast to coast: A second ICE-involved shooting sending shockwaves through Minneapolis, and growing fear in San Diego’s Somali community as the Trump administration moves forward with deportation orders.

Off our shoreline, astronauts have splashed down after the first-ever medical evacuation from the International Space Station.

Plus, a rare first for consumers — rent prices in San Diego are dropping, and consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows you the deals and perks you can grab right now.

TOP STORY

A second shooting in Minneapolis involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement took place Wednesday night, further increasing tension in the city.

Homeland Security officials said ICE agents, during a traffic stop, were trying to detain a Venezuelan immigrant when two people from nearby apartments attacked agents with a shovel and broom handle.

According to DHS, the person they were attempting to detain also started to attack agents, prompting one ICE agent to open fire, hitting the person in the leg.

DHS officials said two people were taken into custody following the altercation.

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche is blaming the incident on Minnesota’s leadership, saying Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are encouraging the violence.

Frey said it is immigration agents that are causing the chaos, saying, "We have ICE agents throughout our city and throughout our state who, along with Border Patrol, are creating chaos. This is not creating safety."

Minnesota officials have asked a federal judge to cease ICE operations in Minneapolis in the wake of the fatal shooting of Renee Good last week.

However, the judge is allowing more time for the Trump administration to respond.

Meanwhile, the State Department on Wednesday announced it will stop processing immigrant visas from 75 countries starting next week.

The State Department said the goal is to bring “an end to the abuse of America’s immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people.”

Some of the nations on the list include Russia, Iran, Haiti, and Somalia.

The announcement comes one day after the Trump administration announced the end of temporary protected status for Somalis.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

NASA via AP This screengrab from video provided by NASA shows the NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 capsule being taken into the recovery vessel after crew members re-entered the Earth in a middle-of-the-night splashdown near San Diego, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.

Four SpaceX astronauts returned to Earth early Thursday morning, splashing down off San Diego’s coast at around 1 a.m., about a month ahead of their scheduled return.

The crew's early departure from the International Space Station was prompted by a medical concern affecting one of the astronauts. NASA canceled a planned spacewalk due to the illness and decided to bring the entire crew home.

NASA officials have not disclosed the nature of the medical issue or identified which astronaut was affected.

The journey from the ISS to the Pacific Ocean near San Diego took 10 hours. The crew will now head to Houston for routine post-mission evaluations.

The astronaut who became ill will undergo additional medical testing as part of the standard protocol.

A replacement crew is scheduled to launch to the ISS in mid-February to continue operations.

CONSUMER

New data shows rent prices have consistently dropped year over year in the city of San Diego, but is it enough for renters to notice?

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Absolute heartbreak for the owner of a longtime Alpine restaurant after a fire forced it to close its doors, leaving ripple effects across the entire shopping center.

