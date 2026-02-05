The Streamline: EPA head back in SD for sewage update; Amazon AI backlash

Here is some of what you need to know in the Feb. 5, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

Today, the head of the EPA will be back in San Diego to give the county an update on the federal agency’s efforts to clear up the stench in the South Bay once and for all.

Amazon is facing some backlash over its new AI shopping tool that allows customers to buy products from stores that have no association with the retail giant.

After a stretch of warm weather, meteorologist Megan Parry is forecasting a drop in temperatures around San Diego and even a slight chance for some rain for some parts of the county.

THE STREAMLINE

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, Feb. 5 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, Feb. 5

TOP STORY

Environmental Protection Agency Director Lee Zeldin is returning to San Diego today with an update on efforts to resolve the Tijuana River sewage crisis in the South Bay.

Zeldin first visited the South Bay in April 2025, promising a “100% solution” to the ongoing problem.

Since his initial visit, there has been some progress on paper, including a new memorandum of understanding with Mexico in July 2025 and the completion of a 10-million-gallon expansion at the South Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The EPA fast-tracked the wastewater plant project, finishing it in 100 days instead of the original two-year timeline.

However, critics have said there has not been enough physical action.

During his first visit, Zeldin emphasized the urgency Americans feel about resolving the sewage crisis.

“And I say this with all due respect, but to understand what's going on inside of the American, who just cares about just having it resolved, they don't give a [expletive] how it gets done as long as this crisis is over,” he said.

On Thursday, Zeldin plans to meet with some small businesses impacted by the crisis and will hold a roundtable with officials to discuss next steps.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — There was no public sign early Thursday of a response to NBC “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s message to her 84-year-old mother’s kidnapper.

In a recorded video posted on social media Wednesday, Guthrie said her family is ready to talk but wants proof that Nancy Guthrie, who authorities believe was taken from her home in Arizona against her will, is still alive. Guthrie said her family has heard media reports about a ransom letter.

“We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated,” Savannah Guthrie said while reading from a prepared statement. “We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

She was last seen around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, when she was dropped off at home by family after having dinner with them, the sheriff’s department said. She was reported missing midday Sunday after she didn’t appear at a church.

The family posted the message after police conducted a search in and around Nancy Guthrie’s home for several hours Wednesday.

Kevin Adger, a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, said investigators had been at the home earlier in the week for a couple of days and then turned it back over to the family with the understanding they could go back if they needed to.

“This is a follow-up investigation,” he said in reference to officials returning Wednesday.

Adger said the sheriff’s department was not commenting on the video released by the family.

Multiple media organizations reported receiving purported ransom notes Tuesday that they handed over to investigators. The sheriff’s department had said it was taking the notes and other tips seriously but declined to comment further.

The family's message for Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie was at times emotional during the recording, with her voice cracking. She smiled and looked into the camera when addressing her mother directly, saying that the family was praying for her and that people were looking for her.

“Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter,” she said.

Savannah Guthrie described her mother as a “kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light” and said she was funny, spunky and clever.

“Talk to her and you’ll see,” she said.

Guthrie was flanked by her sister Annie and her brother Camron who both also spoke. Annie called their mother their beacon and said they need her.

“Mamma, If you’re listening, we need you to come home. We miss you,” Annie Guthrie said.

No suspect identified

Authorities on Wednesday offered no detailed update on their search and their next news conference was scheduled for Thursday. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos' office said detectives still were speaking with anyone who had contact with Nancy Guthrie last weekend but that no suspect or person of interest had been identified.

Nanos suggested there was video from some cameras, though he didn’t elaborate, adding: “That’s all been submitted and we’re doing our best with the companies that own those cameras or built those cameras.”

There were signs of forced entry at the home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood. Guthrie has limited mobility, and officials do not believe she left on her own. A sheriff's dispatcher talking to deputies during a search Sunday indicated that she has high blood pressure, a pacemaker and heart issues, according to audio from broadcastify.com.

Jim Mason, longtime commander of a search-and-rescue posse in Maricopa County, isn't involved in the search for Guthrie but said desert terrain can make looking for missing people difficult. He said it can be hard to peer into areas that are dense with mesquite trees, cholla cactus and other desert brush.

“Some of it is so thick you can’t drive through it,” Mason said.

Supporters around the country

A couple hundred people attended an evening vigil for Nancy Guthrie at a Tucson church where they heard prayers and placed lit candles on an altar. A priest prayed for God to comfort Guthrie and to bring her home to those she loves.

Afterward, Jeremy Thacker had tears in his eyes as he described the heartbreak and helplessness he was experiencing over Guthrie's disappearance. He worked with Savannah Guthrie at a local news station and they shared losing their fathers at a young age. His own sister was kidnapped when he was young.

Thacker said he knew Nancy Guthrie to be sharp, grounded and earnest.

“We’re all holding our breath,” Thacker said.

For a fourth day Thursday, “Today” opened with Guthrie’s disappearance, playing the family’s video message in its entirety, but Savannah Guthrie was not at the anchor’s desk. NBC Sports said Tuesday that she will not be covering the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics “as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time.”

The “Today” host grew up in Tucson, graduated from the University of Arizona and previously worked as a reporter and anchor at Tucson television station KVOA. Her parents settled in Tucson in the 1970s when she was a young child. The youngest of three siblings, she credits her mom with holding their family together after her father died of a heart attack at 49, when Savannah was just 16.

Story by Sejal Govindarao and Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press

CONSUMER

Amazon has been rolling out new AI shopping tools aimed at making it easier for customers to buy products, even from retailers that don’t sell directly with them.

But many small business owners say this practice is crossing the line.

WATCH — Scripps News Group's Maura Barrett shows the concerns from small businesses and how Amazon is responding:

Backlash over Amazon’s AI shopping tools

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

There is a positive outlook when it comes to the homelessness issue in a specific part of San Diego.

The San Diego River Park Foundation says the number of unhoused people it found along the San Diego River has dropped significantly.

WATCH — Reporter Ryan Hill takes us through the latest numbers and explains what the foundation believes is behind the decline:

Non-profit seeing and recording less people living along San Diego Riverbed

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: