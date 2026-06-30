The Streamline: Supreme Court to hand down final decisions, birthright citizenship ruling expected

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Here is what you need to know in the June 30, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

The Supreme Court is nearing the end of its term and is expected to hand down final decisions today, including President Trump's birthright citizenship order.

The sewage crisis in the South Bay continues, and ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt speaks to researchers, who are monitoring the air quality, on their latest findings and the impact the issue is having.

Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week, with a thick marine layer possibly bringing some patchy drizzle in the morning.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Tuesday, June 30 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Tuesday, June 30

TOP STORY

Birthright Citizenship

The Supreme Court is expected to conclude its term today with a possible ruling on the birthright citizenship order, which could reshape who is entitled to be a U.S. citizen.

President Trump has tried to restrict birthright citizenship by signing an executive order on his first day in office, barring people from obtaining a passport or other documents recognizing citizenship unless their parents are citizens or green card holders.

That order was challenged, as birthright citizenship is guaranteed by the 14th Amendment in the U.S. Constitution, which was ratified in 1868 in part to ensure that former slaves would be citizens.

However, the White House claims it was never intended to apply as broadly as it does today.

If the Supreme Court allows President Trump to end birthright citizenship, the Trump Administration says federal agencies have prepared guidelines for implementing a new process of conferring citizenship to children born after the order takes effect.

Federal agencies would evaluate the legal status of a child's parents first before deciding on eligibility for citizenship and, in turn, for a Social Security number, passport and other benefits.

A U.S. birth certificate alone would no longer be sufficient proof of citizenship for any child going forward, including those born to American parents.

There are an estimated 255,000 children born every year to noncitizen parents, who would lose legal status under the order, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two U.S. envoys arrived in Qatar on Tuesday for talks with mediators about the implementation of an initial deal to end the war in Iran, an official said.

The visit by Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special Mideast envoy, and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, comes after a weekend of crossfire in the Persian Gulf over efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping traffic.

The envoys won’t be having direct negotiations with Iranian diplomats while in Qatar’s capital, Doha, said Majed al-Ansari, a spokesman for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry. Instead, mediators are working for the time being as go-betweens for the talks, which won’t include any high-level officials, he added.

Such indirect negotiations have happened in the past between Iran and the U.S. However, the two previous rounds of talks collapsed into the 12-day war Israel launched against Iran in 2025 and the recent Iran war.

“We’re not expecting any high-level Iranian officials at the moment, but as I said, the technical meetings are ongoing ... and they haven’t stopped since then,” al-Ansari told journalists at a weekly news conference.

Iran was also sending a delegation to Qatar this week. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Tuesday that Iran has had no plans for a meeting with the American side at any level in the coming days.

“What will take place in Doha tomorrow is a discussion with the Qatari side about implementing parts of the memorandum of understanding, including the release of Iran’s blocked assets,” Baghaei told journalists at his own briefing.

However, that left open the possibility of messages being passed to the Qataris between the two sides.

The U.S. and Iran agreed to an interim deal earlier this month that calls for Tehran to dilute its stockpile of enriched uranium. It also waives U.S.-backed oil sanctions on the country, calls for free traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and gives each side 60 days to hammer out broader agreements.

A fifth of the world's oil was shipped through the Strait of Hormuz before the war began Feb. 28. Iran’s attacks and threats stopped cargo ships and tankers from moving through the strait, creating a global energy crisis.

The strait has long been considered an international waterway despite being in Iran and Oman’s territorial waters.

Both sides traded strikes amid efforts last week to open Oman’s territorial waters in the strait to both inbound and outbound ship traffic from the Persian Gulf. That raised concerns that negotiations to formally end the war could be disrupted.

Iran twice attacked vessels in the strait — including a tanker filled with Qatari crude — and drew retaliatory American airstrikes. Iran also launched drone and missile attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday.

Story by the Associated Press

CONSUMER

Summer time is here, and you might be using your air conditioning more. But if you need your air duct system cleaned, there's a new warning about how the service is being sold.

WATCH — Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau on how the scam starts:

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

The sewage crisis continues in the South Bay, as researchers continue to monitor the air quality in the area.

WATCH — ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt follows through with their latest findings and the impact the issue is having:

10 talks south bay sewage

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