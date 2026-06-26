The Streamline: Supreme Court sides with Trump admin. in 2 immigration cases

Here is what you need to know in the June 26, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



The Supreme Court delivers two immigration victories for the Trump administration, shaping the future for current refugees and asylum seekers.



Iran escalates tensions in the Strait of Hormuz with a drone strike on a ship, threatening an already fragile ceasefire.



Smart ways to save on groceries — we’ll guide you through free store loyalty programs and apps that cut costs without extra effort.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, June 26 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Friday, June 26

TOP STORY

(AP) — The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Thursday to allow the Trump administration to end legal protections for migrants fleeing violence and natural disaster in Haiti and Syria, exposing hundreds of thousands more people to potential deportation.

The Department of Homeland Security can now end temporary protected status, a program that protects a total of 1.3 million people from 17 countries.

WATCH — Local reaction to the ending of TPS for thousands of Syrians and Haitians:

San Diego Haitian pastor calls Supreme Court TPS ruling 'a sad day' for Haitians and the United States

The Supreme Court also voted 6-3 to clear the way for the Trump administration to potentially revive an immigration policy once used to turn back migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. The court overturned a lower court order blocking the practice that limited the number of people who could apply for asylum each day.

WATCH — What a San Diego humanitarian group plans to do following the high court's decision:

Supreme Court Ruling Impacts Asylum Seekers

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

(AP) — A United Nations agency paused the evacuation of ships through the Strait of Hormuz after the British military said a vessel was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman.

The strike reported by the British military followed the passage of several tankers that used a route backed by the U.N.

The head of the International Maritime Organization said the plan to move stranded ships out of the Persian Gulf through the strait will be on hold until the agency can confirm safety guarantees for the ships on the evacuation list and in the region.

A U.S. official said the vessel was hit by an Iranian drone.

CONSUMER

Couponing can save you a lot of money at the grocery store, but navigating all of those coupon mobile apps can be overwhelming.

WATCH — Scripps News Group’s Jane Caffrey has the expert tips and tricks to help keep couponing simple and even fun:

A beginner's guide to couponing

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Remote work went seaside as dozens of professionals set up laptops and took calls with waves crashing nearby during the second “remote work meetup” at Law Street Beach in Pacific Beach.

After a viral first event in March was shut down for lacking a permit, organizer Scott Muirhead worked with the city to get approvals — this time adding trash cans, live music, and park rangers.

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: