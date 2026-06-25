The Streamline: Supreme Court decision on birthright citizenship looms

Here is what you need to know in the June 25, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



A major Supreme Court decision is possible today, as justices could rule on the future of birthright citizenship, a historic case with potential impacts for many San Diego families.



Voters in Oceanside will decide in November whether to approve a half-cent tax hike to fund city improvements.



Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shares tips for assembling a disaster kit using low-cost — and even free — items from around town.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, June 25 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, June 25

TOP STORY

A potential Supreme Court ruling on Thursday could change the meaning of birthright citizenship — and the impact could be felt by families right here in San Diego.

On the first day of his second term, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at stopping children born in the U.S. from automatically becoming citizens if neither parent was an American citizen or permanent resident at the time.

The president says the change would only apply to children born after the order takes effect.

WATCH — Reporter Adam Campos looks at some of the legal challenges to the order ahead of the SCOTUS decision:

Supreme Court could rule on Trump's birthright citizenship order

MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

Oceanside voters will weigh a proposed sales tax increase this November. On Wednesday night, the City Council approved placing a half-cent hike on the ballot.

City officials estimate the change would bring in about $20 million annually, funding projects such as beach sand replenishment, road paving, and construction of a new police headquarters.

If approved, the city’s sales tax would rise from 8.25% to 8.75%.

WATCH — Some residents explained to reporter Ryan Hill why they believe the city does not need another tax increase:

A possible Nov. ballot item to increase sales tax could happen in Oceanside

CONSUMER

Emergency preparedness experts say you may only have minutes to grab your go bag when disaster strikes — and building one does not have to be expensive.

How to build a budget-friendly emergency go bag before disaster strikes

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

San Diego residents have just a few days left to swap out their trash bins. Starting July 1, the city will no longer collect garbage from black bins.

To ensure pickup, households must use the newly issued gray bins. The city has already distributed about 250,000 gray bins, and officials say most residents have received one. However, they’re urging everyone to be prepared for the change.

The retired black bins will be recycled into new plastic products.

For more details, visit sandiego.gov/environmental-services/trash-service-updates.

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: