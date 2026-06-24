The Streamline: Standoff in downtown San Diego apartment ends in deadly police shooting

Here is what you need to know in the June 24, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



A tense standoff at a downtown San Diego apartment ends with police gunfire, leaving a man dead and prompting an investigation.



The San Diego Unified School District rolls out stricter limits on student technology use in classrooms.



With summer getaways averaging nearly $4,000, Marie Coronel shares tips for swapping pricey trips for affordable local staycations.

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Wednesday, June 24 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Wednesday, June 24

TOP STORY

A man who allegedly threatened to kill his mother in a downtown San Diego apartment was fatally shot by police Tuesday after a tense standoff in which he hurled objects at officers and ignited a fire inside the unit.

The incident unfolded at around 1 p.m., when officers were called to an apartment building in the 1600 block of Sixth Avenue following reports that a man armed with a knife was threatening his mother.

When officers arrived, the man locked himself inside a fourth-floor apartment, triggering a prolonged standoff. During the standoff, he threw multiple household items out a window — including a microwave that shattered the windshield of an SDPD vehicle.

As the situation escalated, the man set the apartment on fire, prompting evacuations of other residents in the building.

Officers eventually entered the smoke-filled unit, where a confrontation ended with police shooting the man. He was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

The man’s mother suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized. Her son’s identity has not been released.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation into the shooting.

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

The San Diego Unified School District is taking a stronger stance against excessive screen time in classrooms.

On Tuesday, the school board voted to approve new rules that will take effect in August, ahead of the next academic year.

Under the updated policy, video streaming on platforms such as YouTube and online gaming will be prohibited. Additionally, most transitional kindergarten students will no longer have access to computers.

These measures build on the district’s 2025 ban on mobile phones, part of an ongoing effort to reduce students’ reliance on digital devices.

Looking ahead, district officials plan to develop resources for students and parents to better understand and manage technology use.

SD Unified approves new student technology restrictions

CONSUMER

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel explains how San Diego residents are skipping the expensive summer road trips and flights in favor of local hotel day passes and resort amenities — and saving money in the process:

Staycations offer San Diego residents a budget-friendly way to enjoy summer fun

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

San Diego is now the eighth city in the county to place strict rules on electric bicycles.

On Tuesday, the City Council approved new regulations that ban children under age 12 from riding Class 1 or 2 e-bikes.

Additionally, riders will have to wear helmets and passengers are only allowed if the bike has a permanent second seat.

WATCH — Reporter Yasmeen Ludy breaks down how police will enforce the rules:

San Diego approves new e-bike safety rules targeting youth riders

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