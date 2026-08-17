The Streamline: Some progress being made in Sorrento Fire battle

Here is what you need to know in the August 17, 2026, Streamline newsletter :



An evacuation order remains in place this morning as firefighters gain some ground against the Sorrento Fire.

Military leaders are pushing back on concerns about conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln after a weekend visit to the ship sparked additional controversy.

One San Diego man is speaking out after he says he lost his life savings in a cryptocurrency investment scam.

WEEKEND WRAP-UP

THE STREAMLINE

WATCH — ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Monday, Aug. 17 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Monday, Aug. 17

TOP STORY

A brush fire that broke out in Sorrento Valley on Sunday grew to 131 acres, with firefighters reaching 25% containment, officials said Monday morning.

The fire started at about 1:30 p.m. in the Penasquitos Creek area east of Interstate 15, with staging at Sorrento Valley Boulevard and Vista Sorrento Parkway, according to radio traffic. An aerial attack got underway immediately.

The fire burned slowly in medium fuel, but firefighters planned for structure protection as a precaution, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Flames consumed about 20 to 25 acres within 90 minutes, prompting an evacuation order, fire officials said.

Additional air resources were requested within 40 minutes of the fire sparking, and fixed-wing aircraft from Cal Fire began responding five minutes later.

San Diego police officers also responded to provide traffic control and close streets in the area.

Within an hour of the fire starting, four fire engines, seven brush rigs, four operation support vehicles, four battalion chiefs and two helicopters were involved in the firefighting effort.

Two Cal Fire bulldozers were requested as the fire reached the creek bed at the bottom of a canyon ringed with houses. A Type 3 Strike Team was also dispatched.

At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, evacuations were ordered for some areas close to the flames, and a temporary evacuation point was set up at Mandell Weiss Eastgate Park, 4161 Eastgate Mall.

By 6:45 p.m., crews had stopped the fire's forward spread and reached 25% containment by about 8:30 p.m., fire officials said. Aircraft were released, and firefighters worked through the night to clear containment lines and watch for hot spots.

All evacuation warnings have been dropped for the Sorrento Fire. One evacuation order remains in place.

The cause of the fire remained undetermined as of late Sunday afternoon.

Story by City News Service



MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

(AP) — Adm. Brad Cooper visited the USS Lincoln as reports have emerged of mental health and supply issues. The Lincoln arrived in the Middle East in January and has been supporting the U.S. war against Iran, including the blockade on Iranian ports. It has spent a record-setting uninterrupted time at sea of more than 240 days.

“History will record this deployment as one of the most operationally intense and consequential of the modern era,” Cooper said of the Lincoln strike group in a statement released Saturday. Extended deployments of carriers — which can have more than 5,000 sailors and Marines on board — have raised concerns.

In a statement Sunday, Cooper praised the leadership on the carrier for making mental health and resilience a priority.

Cooper also went to Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to meet with civilian and military leaders, according to the Central Command statement.

The U.S. Navy's blockade is in response to Iran asserting control over the Strait of Hormuz after the war started on Feb. 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes. Before then, about one-fifth of the world’s traded oil and natural gas passed through what had been considered an international waterway.

Talks between the U.S. and Iran have stalled while Iran talks with Oman about how to manage the strait that runs between them.

Story by The Associated Press



CONSUMER

A San Diego man said he put all his retirement money into a crypto platform and had all of it disappear.

Now, a state financial watchdog agency said the company where that man and thousands of others invested wasn’t license to operate in California at the time.

Joe White spent a long career working for several start-up companies.

“I think it’s over 10 startups that I worked at, and then it’s like a numbers game, and then finally I got a good exit,” White said.

He used the money he earned to invest and plan for retirement.

“I learned about Nexo from Reddit, and then a co-worker introduced me to them,” he added.

Nexo is a digital platform for crypto that advertises it helps users “grow your wealth.”

White thought his money would be safe in what Nexo called a “Crypto Credit Line.” With crypto-backed credit lines, borrowers can take out loans backed by their crypto instead of selling it off. According to Nexo’s website, you can then repay “whenever you want, in any amount and at your own pace."

In 2021, White said he transferred his crypto investments to Nexo, which operates several entities.

It says on its website, the credit line can be used “as part of a longer-term strategy.”

White said he put his life savings into Nexo. He showed ABC 10News at least one bank wire transfer to Nexo in the amount of $1 million. He doesn’t have records of all his transactions and that became part of the problem.

White said he would occasionally withdraw money for normal living expenses, but by 2023, he said he lost nearly all the money he put in.

He said the investment was something a lot more volatile than he realized.

Essentially, if the crypto’s value dropped below a certain level, Nexo could liquidate it

That’s what White said happened with his account. He has an active open complaint with California's Department of Financial Protection and Innovation alleging this.

“Think about if you have a home equity line and the value of your house drops due to market conditions, you don't expect to lose your house, right? But that's what happened,” White said. “The market dropped, which happens. It goes up and down, but I didn't know I was subject to that, so I didn't think about it being a problem.”

He didn't realize liquidation could be one of the outcomes.

White said he reported what happened to him to numerous agencies, including the DFPI, the District Attorney's Office, and the Federal Trade Commission.

The DFPI found Nexo Captial violated state laws, including offering crypto-backed loans and services without a valid license in California.

In January 2026, it issued a consent order, which is an agreement with the company. It said the company conducted unlicensed finance lending activity.

The DFPI wrote that Nexo violated the law by “contracting for and originating loans with 5,456 California residents” without the proper license between 2018 and 2022.

If the market value of the crypto collateral drops, the DFPI said Nexo Capital could "automatically liquidate" it. The order doesn't name any specific investors, but White said what it describes is what happened to him.

“It’s been incredibly hard for a long time. I dealt with it myself, only recently to ask my sister to help me because it was just too much, and after three years it literally almost killed me,” White said.

He showed ABC 10News a screenshot from his account from November 2021. His portfolio balance grew to as much as $6 million. Now, he said he has nothing besides his family. White’s sister was with him during the entirety of the interview.

“I try to be a caretaker for my parents, but the impact of this is that I can’t care for my parents like I want to. My daughter’s been lending me money to help pay for my parents, and my parents had to take on renters and spare bedrooms. It’s just been really tough,” White said, getting emotional as he talked about his family.

The DFPI fined Nexo half a million dollars. According to the consent order, the company “neither admits nor denies” the findings.

A Nexo spokesperson said the consent order relates to “legacy issues from an earlier phase of the business in 2022” and was resolved through a settlement.

“After resolving this, Nexo is keeping its California license,” the spokesperson added in a written statement to ABC 10News.

When asked about White’s situation, the spokesperson said “detailed risk disclosures are presented across all product offerings and client-facing materials.”

The spokesperson also said the credit line product is not currently available in California but that it does include clear guidance about the risks.

White’s biggest obstacle to recovering any money is that he can’t access his records from the company. He hoped to file legal action and contacted lawyers, but it became too expensive.

Nexo has several entities worldwide. White said that makes it confusing to investors. When trying to get his financial records, he discovered Nexo Capital is based in the Cayman Islands.

Nexo’s financial products have faced regulatory action all across the country. The SEC also took action against the company. In 2023, Nexo agreed to pay a $22.5 million penalty to settle the charges of failing to register one of its crypto products, “bypassing essential disclosure requirements designed to protect investors.”

Ashley Russo, a San Diego wealth management advisor, said crypto can be uncertain.

“Anything can happen when things aren’t fully regulated or they’re newer trends,” Russo said.

She added people need to proceed with caution when getting into crypto, especially for retirement.

“Crypto is associated with volatility with it being a newer asset in the marketplace, so do we want to put something that we depend on, we need to know is there, do we want to take on that level of risk?” Russo said.

White doesn't know if he'll ever see his money again.

“The company that I’m dealing with has structured their operations in a way to make it very hard when something goes wrong,” White said. “The takeaways here are: Be careful.”

Nexo has been around since 2018. According to its website, it has processed more than $430 billion.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

Residents near Lake Hodges have expressed concern over the hundreds of acres of dense brush that have emerged after water levels were lowered due to safety issues at the dam.

WATCH — North County Reporter Jane Kim follows through with community advocates and former dam inspectors who believe the dry vegetation could pose threats to homes:

Hundreds of acres of brush at Lake Hodges raise wildfire concerns in North County

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